Bentley Systems to Announce First Quarter 2022 Operating Results; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release first quarter 2022 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EDT that same day through a direct registration link. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Greg Bentley, chief executive officer, and Werner Andre, chief financial officer, will present at:

The Nasdaq International Investor Conference at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The Berenberg Design Software Conference at the Berenberg Offices in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available through Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.

