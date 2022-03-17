Bentley Systems Recognized as the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Social Impact – Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it was recognized as the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Social Impact – Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year 2021. The announcement was made at the Microsoft Singapore & Asia Pacific Partner of the Year Awards 2021 celebrations on February 18, 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

The Microsoft Asia Pacific Partner of the Year Award 2021 celebrates and recognizes regional partners who are focused on customer and community success by delivering unique and differentiated solutions built on core technologies across the Microsoft Cloud platform. Additionally, the winner needs to demonstrate commitment to the Asia Pacific region and evidence exceptional customer experience across multiple markets in the region.





Bentley Systems was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Social Impact – Sustainability Changemaker Award category. The Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of sustainable digital transformation.

“We are honored to receive Microsoft’s Asia Pacific Region Social Impact Recognition – Sustainability Changemaker 2021 award. This is a testament to our users’ passion for sustainability and spirit of innovation empowered by our joint software solutions. Bentley’s mission is to empower our users to advance both the global economy and the environment for improved quality of life, so it is especially heartening to receive the recognition in this award category in Asia Pacific,” said Kaushik Chakraborty, vice president, Bentley Systems Asia Pacific.

“In Asia Pacific, we see each day our partners coming together—to build together, to innovate together—to empower not just our customers but also the communities we operate and live in. These partners replicate the impact they create across the region. Bentley Systems is one such leader of our partner ecosystem that is helping the region to emerge stronger from the pandemic with their innovation and dedication to purpose-driven technology. We are pleased to congratulate Bentley Systems as the Social Impact – Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year 2021,” said Vivek Puthucode, chief partner officer, Microsoft Asia Pacific.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.



