Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners to Be Announced on October 12 at Bentley’s 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in Singapore

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engineering–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels, representing 12 award categories, selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by 235 organizations from 51 countries.









Representatives from the finalists’ organizations will present their projects to a panel of independent judges to determine the winners and meet with global press and industry executives at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, which will be held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, October 11-12, 2023. Visit the site to learn how these extraordinary infrastructure projects are leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

Chris Bradshaw, Bentley Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer, said, “We are so excited to be back in Singapore to present the Going Digital Awards finalists in front of our users and those attending virtually, as well as invited press and analysts at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event. These projects reflect how organizations have improved their workflows by embracing digital technologies to maximize efficiency and cost savings. I congratulate the finalists for advancing infrastructure intelligence by adopting Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, iTwin Platform and products, and Bentley Open Applications, and I wish them success on their future projects.”

The finalists in the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels

China Railway Changjiang Transportation Design Group Co., Ltd., Road & Bridge International Co., Ltd., Chongqing Expressway Group Co., Ltd. – Comprehensive Application of BIM-based Digital and Intelligent Design and Construction for the Liaozi Grand Bridge, Chongqing City, China

– Comprehensive Application of BIM-based Digital and Intelligent Design and Construction for the Liaozi Grand Bridge, Chongqing City, China Collins Engineers, Inc. – Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

– Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States WSP Australia Pty Ltd. – Southern Program Alliance, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Construction

Dura Vermeer Infra Landelijke Projecten, Mobilis, Gemeente Amsterdam – Bruggen en Straten Oranje Loper, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

– Bruggen en Straten Oranje Loper, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands Laing O’Rourke – New Everton Stadium Project, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom

– New Everton Stadium Project, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom Laing O’Rourke – SEPA Surrey Hills Level Crossing Removal Project, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Enterprise Engineering

Arcadis – RSAS – Carstairs, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

– RSAS – Carstairs, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom Mott MacDonald – Standardizing Delivery of Phosphorus Removal Schemes for the UK Water Industry, United Kingdom

– Standardizing Delivery of Phosphorus Removal Schemes for the UK Water Industry, United Kingdom Phocaz, Inc. – CAD Assets to GIS – A CLIP Update, Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Clarion Housing Group – Twins: Creating a Golden Thread across Digital Estates, London, United Kingdom

– Twins: Creating a Golden across Digital Estates, London, United Kingdom Port Authority of New South Wales – Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation, New South Wales, Australia

– Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation, New South Wales, Australia vrame Consult GmbH – Siemensstadt Square – Digital Campus Twin in Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Process and Power Generation

MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Green and Digital Plant Construction Project of Linyi 2.7 Million Tons of High-Quality Special Steel Base, Linyi, Shandong, China

– Green and Digital Plant Construction Project of Linyi 2.7 Million Tons of High-Quality Special Steel Base, Linyi, Shandong, China Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Digital Asset Management of Hydropower Projects Based on Digital Twins, Liangshan, Yibin, and Zhaotong, Sichuan and Yunnan, China

– Digital Asset Management of Hydropower Projects Based on Digital Twins, Liangshan, Yibin, and Zhaotong, Sichuan and Yunnan, China Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Digital Twin Application Project of Electrolytic Aluminum Engineering of Chinalco China Resources, Lvliang, Shanxi, China

Rail and Transit

AECOM Perunding Sdn Bhd – Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, Malaysia and Singapore

– Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, Malaysia and Singapore IDOM – Value Engineering Stage for Detailed Design & Supervision of the Rail Baltica Project, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

– Value Engineering Stage for Detailed Design & Supervision of the Rail Baltica Project, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Italferr S.p.A. – New High Speed Line Salerno – Reggio Calabria, Battipaglia, Campania, Italy

Roads and Highways

Atkins – I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project, Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States

– I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project, Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States Hunan Provincial Communications Planning, Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd. – Hengyang-Yongzhou Expressway in Hunan Province, Hengyang and Yongzhou, Hunan, China

– Hengyang-Yongzhou Expressway in Hunan Province, Hengyang and Yongzhou, Hunan, China SMEC South Africa – N4 Montrose Interchange, Mbombela, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Structural Engineering

Hyundai Engineering – Automated Design of Civil and Architectural Structures with STAAD API , Seoul, South Korea

– Automated Design of Civil and Architectural Structures with STAAD , Seoul, South Korea L&T Construction – Construction of 318 MLD (70 MGD) Wastewater Treatment Plant at Coronation Pillar, New Delhi, India

– Construction of 318 MLD (70 MGD) Wastewater Treatment Plant at Coronation Pillar, New Delhi, India RISE Structural Design, Inc. – Dhaka Metro Rail Line 1, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Arcadis – South Dock Bridge, London, United Kingdom

– South Dock Bridge, London, United Kingdom OceanaGold – Validation of Digital Management Tools for OceanaGold’s Waihi Tailings Storage Facility, Waihi, Waikato, New Zealand

– Validation of Digital Management Tools for OceanaGold’s Waihi Tailings Storage Facility, Waihi, Waikato, New Zealand Prof. Quick und Kollegen GmbH – Deutsche Bahn Neubaustrecke Gelnhausen – Fulda, Gelnhausen, Hessen, Germany

Surveying and Monitoring

Avineon India P Ltd. – Provision of Services on the Generation of CityGML Models of Kowloon East for the Lands Department, Hong Kong SAR, China

– Provision of Services on the Generation of CityGML Models of Kowloon East for the Lands Department, Hong Kong SAR, China Italferr S.p.A. – The Digital Twin for Structural Monitoring of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City

– The Digital Twin for Structural Monitoring of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City UAB IT logika (DRONETEAM) – DBOX M2, Vilnius, Lithuania

Transmission and Distribution

Elia – Digital Transformation and Connected iTwins in Smart Substation Design, Brussels, Belgium

– Digital Transformation and Connected iTwins in Smart Substation Design, Brussels, Belgium PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Full Life-cycle Digital Application on Xianning Chibi 500kV Substation Project, Xianning, Hubei, China

– Full Life-cycle Digital Application on Xianning Chibi 500kV Substation Project, Xianning, Hubei, China Qinghai Kexin Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. – 110kV Transmission and Transformation Project in Deerwen, Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China, Gande County, Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, China

Water and Wastewater

Geoinfo Services – Achieving Drink from Tap 24×7 Water Supply System for Emerging Economies, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India

– Achieving Drink from Tap 24×7 Water Supply System for Emerging Economies, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India L&T Construction – Rajghat Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme, Ashok Nagar and Guna, Madhya Pradesh, India

– Rajghat Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme, Ashok Nagar and Guna, Madhya Pradesh, India Project Controls Cubed LLC – EchoWater Project, Sacramento, California, United States

For more information about the finalists, visit this link.

Image 1:

2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Finalists.

