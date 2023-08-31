Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners to Be Announced on October 12 at Bentley’s 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in Singapore
EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engineering–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels, representing 12 award categories, selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by 235 organizations from 51 countries.
Representatives from the finalists’ organizations will present their projects to a panel of independent judges to determine the winners and meet with global press and industry executives at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, which will be held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, October 11-12, 2023. Visit the site to learn how these extraordinary infrastructure projects are leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.
Chris Bradshaw, Bentley Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer, said, “We are so excited to be back in Singapore to present the Going Digital Awards finalists in front of our users and those attending virtually, as well as invited press and analysts at the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event. These projects reflect how organizations have improved their workflows by embracing digital technologies to maximize efficiency and cost savings. I congratulate the finalists for advancing infrastructure intelligence by adopting Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, iTwin Platform and products, and Bentley Open Applications, and I wish them success on their future projects.”
The finalists in the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:
Bridges and Tunnels
- China Railway Changjiang Transportation Design Group Co., Ltd., Road & Bridge International Co., Ltd., Chongqing Expressway Group Co., Ltd. – Comprehensive Application of BIM-based Digital and Intelligent Design and Construction for the Liaozi Grand Bridge, Chongqing City, China
- Collins Engineers, Inc. – Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States
- WSP Australia Pty Ltd. – Southern Program Alliance, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Construction
- Dura Vermeer Infra Landelijke Projecten, Mobilis, Gemeente Amsterdam – Bruggen en Straten Oranje Loper, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands
- Laing O’Rourke – New Everton Stadium Project, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom
- Laing O’Rourke – SEPA Surrey Hills Level Crossing Removal Project, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Enterprise Engineering
- Arcadis – RSAS – Carstairs, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
- Mott MacDonald – Standardizing Delivery of Phosphorus Removal Schemes for the UK Water Industry, United Kingdom
- Phocaz, Inc. – CAD Assets to GIS – A CLIP Update, Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
- Clarion Housing Group – Twins: Creating a Golden Thread across Digital Estates, London, United Kingdom
- Port Authority of New South Wales – Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation, New South Wales, Australia
- vrame Consult GmbH – Siemensstadt Square – Digital Campus Twin in Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Process and Power Generation
- MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Green and Digital Plant Construction Project of Linyi 2.7 Million Tons of High-Quality Special Steel Base, Linyi, Shandong, China
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Digital Asset Management of Hydropower Projects Based on Digital Twins, Liangshan, Yibin, and Zhaotong, Sichuan and Yunnan, China
- Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Digital Twin Application Project of Electrolytic Aluminum Engineering of Chinalco China Resources, Lvliang, Shanxi, China
Rail and Transit
- AECOM Perunding Sdn Bhd – Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, Malaysia and Singapore
- IDOM – Value Engineering Stage for Detailed Design & Supervision of the Rail Baltica Project, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- Italferr S.p.A. – New High Speed Line Salerno – Reggio Calabria, Battipaglia, Campania, Italy
Roads and Highways
- Atkins – I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Project, Idaho Springs, Colorado, United States
- Hunan Provincial Communications Planning, Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd. – Hengyang-Yongzhou Expressway in Hunan Province, Hengyang and Yongzhou, Hunan, China
- SMEC South Africa – N4 Montrose Interchange, Mbombela, Mpumalanga, South Africa
Structural Engineering
- Hyundai Engineering – Automated Design of Civil and Architectural Structures with STAAD API, Seoul, South Korea
- L&T Construction – Construction of 318 MLD (70 MGD) Wastewater Treatment Plant at Coronation Pillar, New Delhi, India
- RISE Structural Design, Inc. – Dhaka Metro Rail Line 1, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Subsurface Modeling and Analysis
- Arcadis – South Dock Bridge, London, United Kingdom
- OceanaGold – Validation of Digital Management Tools for OceanaGold’s Waihi Tailings Storage Facility, Waihi, Waikato, New Zealand
- Prof. Quick und Kollegen GmbH – Deutsche Bahn Neubaustrecke Gelnhausen – Fulda, Gelnhausen, Hessen, Germany
Surveying and Monitoring
- Avineon India P Ltd. – Provision of Services on the Generation of CityGML Models of Kowloon East for the Lands Department, Hong Kong SAR, China
- Italferr S.p.A. – The Digital Twin for Structural Monitoring of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City
- UAB IT logika (DRONETEAM) – DBOX M2, Vilnius, Lithuania
Transmission and Distribution
- Elia – Digital Transformation and Connected iTwins in Smart Substation Design, Brussels, Belgium
- PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Full Life-cycle Digital Application on Xianning Chibi 500kV Substation Project, Xianning, Hubei, China
- Qinghai Kexin Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. – 110kV Transmission and Transformation Project in Deerwen, Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China, Gande County, Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, China
Water and Wastewater
- Geoinfo Services – Achieving Drink from Tap 24×7 Water Supply System for Emerging Economies, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India
- L&T Construction – Rajghat Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme, Ashok Nagar and Guna, Madhya Pradesh, India
- Project Controls Cubed LLC – EchoWater Project, Sacramento, California, United States
For more information about the finalists, visit this link.
2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Finalists.
##
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.
© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Open, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
