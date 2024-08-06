Bentley Systems Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenues were $330.3 million, up 11.3% or 11.9% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $330.3 million, up 11.3% or 11.9% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Subscriptions revenues were $297.4 million, up 14.7% or 15.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $297.4 million, up 14.7% or 15.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Annualized Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) was $1,215.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1,105.9 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 11%;

was $1,215.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1,105.9 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a of 11%; Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 108%, compared to 110% for the same period last year;

was 108%, compared to 110% for the same period last year; Operating income margin was 24.3%, compared to 18.0% for the same period last year;

was 24.3%, compared to 18.0% for the same period last year; Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense (“Adjusted OI w/SBC”) margin was 28.8%, compared to 24.7% for the same period last year;

was 28.8%, compared to 24.7% for the same period last year; Net income per diluted share was $0.22, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year;

was $0.22, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year; Adjusted net income per diluted share (“ Adjusted EPS ”) was $0.31, compared to $0.24 for the same period last year; and

(“ ”) was $0.31, compared to $0.24 for the same period last year; and Cash flows from operations was $62.6 million, compared to $80.6 million for the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results

Total revenues were $668.1 million, up 9.3% or 9.5% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $668.1 million, up 9.3% or 9.5% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Subscriptions revenues were $604.5 million, up 12.6% or 12.7% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $604.5 million, up 12.6% or 12.7% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Operating income margin was 25.8%, compared to 19.5% for the same period last year;

was 25.8%, compared to 19.5% for the same period last year; Adjusted OI w/SBC margin was 31.1%, compared to 26.8% for the same period last year;

was 31.1%, compared to 26.8% for the same period last year; Net income per diluted share was $0.44, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year;

was $0.44, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year; Adjusted EPS was $0.62, compared to $0.49 for the same period last year; and

was $0.62, compared to $0.49 for the same period last year; and Cash flows from operations was $267.6 million, compared to $256.8 million for the same period last year.

Executive Chair Greg Bentley said, “ We are pleased to report broadly favorable operating results for 24Q2. Our confidence in sustaining commendable performance is reinforced by the enduring—and if anything, broadening— vitality of our infrastructure engineering end markets, met with BSY’s competitive advantages and reliably efficient execution. But to me, the long-term potential of initiatives being explored and developed under our new generation of executive leadership seems even more auspicious!”

CEO Nicholas Cumins said, “ Our performance in 24Q2 and the first half provides a solid foundation for the full year, with very positive end-market and operational momentum. Our year-over-year ARR growth of 11% on a constant currency basis (11.5% excluding China) is consistent with the previous quarter. Public Works / Utilities and North America remained the main growth drivers, and we continued to add new small- and medium-sized accounts at a rapid pace, reflecting healthy market conditions.

The traction we are generating with our AI-based solutions for asset analytics is worth noting. AI is going to become a major driver of our business, to help owner-operators improve the performance of their assets and make infrastructure more resilient, as well as to help engineering services firms increase their productivity and bridge the widening engineering resources capacity gap.”

CFO Werner Andre said, “ 24Q2 financial performance positions us solidly within our annual outlook range for ARR growth, profitability, and operating cash flow. While our mainstay subscription revenues are exceeding expectations, year-over-year growth in total revenues is being impacted by the expected prevalence of lower non-recurring professional services for our Cohesive digital integrator. Continued strong margins and operating cash flows throughout the first half, net of dividends and stock repurchases, further enhanced our balance sheet and acquisition flexibility.”

Recent Developments

Effective July 1, 2024, Greg Bentley transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and Nicholas Cumins was promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

Call Details

Bentley Systems will host a live Zoom video webinar on August 6, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Those wishing to participate should access the live Zoom video webinar of the event through a direct registration link at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y6GttyVAR8amDwrlXVo1DA#/registration. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. In addition, a replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we sometimes refer to financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Certain of these measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulations. Those rules require the supplemental explanations and reconciliations that are in Bentley Systems’ Form 8-K (Quarterly Earnings Release) furnished to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future results of operations and financial condition, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and words of similar import). All such statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release including: adverse changes in global economic and/or political conditions; the impact of current and future sanctions, embargoes and other similar laws at the state and/or federal level that impose restrictions on our counterparties or upon our ability to operate our business within the subject jurisdictions; political, economic, regulatory and public health and safety risks and uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate; failure to retain personnel necessary for the operation of our business or those that we acquire; failure to effectively manage succession; changes in the industries in which our accounts operate; the competitive environment in which we operate; the quality of our products; our ability to develop and market new products to address our accounts’ rapidly changing technological needs; changes in capital markets and our ability to access financing on terms satisfactory to us or at all; the impact of changing or uncertain interest rates on us and on the industries we serve; our ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; and our ability to identify and consummate future investments and/or acquisitions on terms satisfactory to us or at all.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company are included in the Company’s Form 10‑K and subsequent Form 10‑Qs, which are on file with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,278 $ 68,412 Accounts receivable 282,918 302,501 Allowance for doubtful accounts (9,099 ) (8,965 ) Prepaid income taxes 18,487 12,812 Prepaid and other current assets 43,101 44,797 Total current assets 386,685 419,557 Property and equipment, net 36,756 40,100 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,868 38,476 Intangible assets, net 225,539 248,787 Goodwill 2,265,174 2,269,336 Investments 24,258 23,480 Deferred income taxes 206,259 212,831 Other assets 77,641 67,283 Total assets $ 3,257,180 $ 3,319,850 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,901 $ 18,094 Accruals and other current liabilities 500,007 457,348 Deferred revenues 236,624 253,785 Operating lease liabilities 11,429 11,645 Income taxes payable 13,817 9,491 Current portion of long-term debt — 10,000 Total current liabilities 785,778 760,363 Long-term debt 1,334,618 1,518,403 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 91,172 88,181 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,950 30,626 Deferred revenues 15,259 15,862 Deferred income taxes 11,899 9,718 Income taxes payable 3,615 7,337 Other liabilities 3,383 5,378 Total liabilities 2,272,674 2,435,868 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,997 2,963 Additional paid-in capital 1,176,630 1,127,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,264 ) (84,987 ) Accumulated deficit (102,561 ) (161,932 ) Non-controlling interest 704 704 Total stockholders’ equity 984,506 883,982 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,257,180 $ 3,319,850

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 297,444 $ 259,243 $ 604,533 $ 537,088 Perpetual licenses 10,863 11,718 20,375 21,265 Subscriptions and licenses 308,307 270,961 624,908 558,353 Services 22,030 25,788 43,192 52,807 Total revenues 330,337 296,749 668,100 611,160 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 42,432 41,156 82,650 82,087 Cost of services 20,761 25,270 42,373 51,523 Total cost of revenues 63,193 66,426 125,023 133,610 Gross profit 267,144 230,323 543,077 477,550 Operating expenses: Research and development 65,709 70,117 134,080 137,917 Selling and marketing 57,129 54,364 111,515 106,505 General and administrative 54,854 39,258 101,336 86,065 Deferred compensation plan 883 3,777 6,682 7,923 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,392 9,502 17,356 20,050 Total operating expenses 186,967 177,018 370,969 358,460 Income from operations 80,177 53,305 172,108 119,090 Interest expense, net (5,100 ) (9,484 ) (11,620 ) (20,576 ) Other income, net 2,280 965 9,417 1,254 Income before income taxes 77,357 44,786 169,905 99,768 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (5,330 ) 3,899 (27,577 ) (5,593 ) Equity in net income of investees, net of tax 19 — 28 — Net income $ 72,046 $ 48,685 $ 142,356 $ 94,175 Per share information: Net income per share, basic $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ 0.30 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.44 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares, basic 314,980,580 311,914,602 314,660,906 311,366,371 Weighted average shares, diluted 333,780,984 332,352,725 333,725,315 331,831,973

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 142,356 $ 94,175 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,367 35,304 Deferred income taxes 8,666 (28,935 ) Stock-based compensation expense 41,759 37,588 Deferred compensation plan 6,682 7,923 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 3,750 3,646 Change in fair value of derivative (2,361 ) 663 Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 502 (144 ) Other (1,715 ) 3,530 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 14,330 49,171 Prepaid and other assets (585 ) (364 ) Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities 41,622 41,969 Deferred revenues (14,888 ) (1,792 ) Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes (4,930 ) 14,085 Net cash provided by operating activities 267,555 256,819 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software (6,689 ) (11,253 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,000 ) (10,299 ) Purchases of investments (557 ) (8,200 ) Other 1,300 — Net cash used in investing activities (10,946 ) (29,752 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 51,724 288,387 Payments of credit facilities (143,752 ) (432,739 ) Repayments of term loan (105,000 ) (2,500 ) Payments of contingent and non-contingent consideration (451 ) (2,860 ) Payments of dividends (35,851 ) (29,224 ) Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 5,560 4,557 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,007 9,700 Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes (9,626 ) (51,202 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock under approved program (37,515 ) — Other (95 ) (95 ) Net cash used in financing activities (270,999 ) (215,976 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,744 ) (59 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,134 ) 11,032 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 68,412 71,684 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 51,278 $ 82,716

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted OI w/SBC and to Adjusted operating income: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 80,177 $ 53,305 $ 172,108 $ 119,090 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,521 12,625 23,711 26,360 Deferred compensation plan 883 3,777 6,682 7,923 Acquisition expenses 1,969 3,521 4,328 12,298 Realignment expenses (income) 743 29 809 (1,950 ) Adjusted OI w/SBC 95,293 73,257 207,638 163,721 Stock-based compensation expense 21,856 17,670 41,193 36,868 Adjusted operating income $ 117,149 $ 90,927 $ 248,831 $ 200,589

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) Net income $ 72,046 $ 0.22 $ 48,685 $ 0.15 $ 142,356 $ 0.44 $ 94,175 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes: Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,521 0.03 12,625 0.04 23,711 0.07 26,360 0.08 Stock-based compensation expense 21,856 0.07 17,670 0.05 41,193 0.12 36,868 0.11 Deferred compensation plan 883 — 3,777 0.01 6,682 0.02 7,923 0.02 Acquisition expenses 1,969 0.01 3,521 0.01 4,328 0.01 12,298 0.04 Realignment expenses (income) 743 — 29 — 809 — (1,950 ) (0.01 ) Other income, net (2,280 ) (0.01 ) (965 ) — (9,417 ) (0.03 ) (1,254 ) — Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes 34,692 0.10 36,657 0.11 67,306 0.20 80,245 0.24 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,844 ) (0.01 ) (6,608 ) (0.02 ) (4,844 ) (0.01 ) (13,997 ) (0.04 ) Equity in net income of investees, net of tax (19 ) — — — (28 ) — — — Adjusted net income(2) $ 101,875 $ 0.31 $ 78,734 $ 0.24 $ 204,790 $ 0.62 $ 160,423 $ 0.49 Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted 333,780,984 332,352,725 333,725,315 331,831,973

_________________________________

(1) Adjusted EPS was computed independently for each reconciling item presented; therefore, the sum of Adjusted EPS for each line item may not equal total Adjusted EPS due to rounding. (2) Adjusted EPS numerator includes $1,717 and $1,723 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3,440 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 related to interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if‑converted method.

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operations $ 62,586 $ 80,596 $ 267,555 $ 256,819 Cash interest 3,449 8,909 8,706 19,382 Cash taxes 11,304 11,966 22,847 17,999 Cash deferred compensation plan distributions 1,963 1,704 2,436 2,125 Cash acquisition expenses 1,935 4,237 3,742 15,290 Cash realignment costs 3,971 — 11,488 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities 38,813 (9,699 ) (54,519 ) (97,998 ) Other(1) (2,411 ) (2,164 ) (4,768 ) (4,084 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,610 $ 95,549 $ 257,487 $ 209,533

_________________________________

(1) Includes receipts related to interest rate swap.

Reconciliation of total revenues and subscriptions revenues to total revenues and subscriptions revenues in constant currency:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Actual Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates Constant Currency Actual Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates Constant Currency Total revenues $ 330,337 $ 1,271 $ 331,608 $ 296,749 $ (354 ) $ 296,395 Subscriptions revenues $ 297,444 $ 1,077 $ 298,521 $ 259,243 $ (331 ) $ 258,912

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Actual Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates Constant Currency Actual Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates Constant Currency Total revenues $ 668,100 $ 428 $ 668,528 $ 611,160 $ (479 ) $ 610,681 Subscriptions revenues $ 604,533 $ 316 $ 604,849 $ 537,088 $ (473 ) $ 536,615

Explanation of Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Constant currency

Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures that present our results of operations excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. A significant amount of our operations is conducted in foreign currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We use constant currency and constant currency growth rates to evaluate the underlying performance of the business, and we believe it is helpful for investors to present operating results on a comparable basis period over period to evaluate its underlying performance.

In reporting period‑over‑period results, except for ARR as discussed further below, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current and prior period results on a transactional basis to our reporting currency using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates in which the transactions occurred.

Recurring revenues

Recurring revenues are the basis for our other revenue-related key business metrics. We believe this measure is useful in evaluating our ability to consistently retain and grow our revenues from accounts with revenues in the prior period (“existing accounts”).

Recurring revenues are subscriptions revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions.

Annualized recurring revenues (“ARR”)

ARR is a key business metric that we believe is useful in evaluating the scale and growth of our business as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe ARR, considered in connection with our last twelve‑month recurring revenues dollar‑based net retention rate, is a leading indicator of revenue growth.

ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption‑based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign currency exchange rates. We believe that the last three months of recognized revenues, on an annualized basis, for our recurring software subscriptions with consumption measurement period durations of less than one year is a reasonable estimate of the annual revenues, given our consistently high retention rate and stability of usage under such subscriptions.

Constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of ARR measured on a constant currency basis. In reporting period‑over‑period ARR growth rates in constant currency, we calculate constant currency growth rates by translating current and prior period ARR on a transactional basis to our reporting currency using current year budget exchange rates.

