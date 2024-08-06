Bentley Systems Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Results
- Total revenues were $330.3 million, up 11.3% or 11.9% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;
- Subscriptions revenues were $297.4 million, up 14.7% or 15.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;
- Annualized Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) was $1,215.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1,105.9 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 11%;
- Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 108%, compared to 110% for the same period last year;
- Operating income margin was 24.3%, compared to 18.0% for the same period last year;
- Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense (“Adjusted OI w/SBC”) margin was 28.8%, compared to 24.7% for the same period last year;
- Net income per diluted share was $0.22, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year;
- Adjusted net income per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.31, compared to $0.24 for the same period last year; and
- Cash flows from operations was $62.6 million, compared to $80.6 million for the same period last year.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results
- Total revenues were $668.1 million, up 9.3% or 9.5% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;
- Subscriptions revenues were $604.5 million, up 12.6% or 12.7% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;
- Operating income margin was 25.8%, compared to 19.5% for the same period last year;
- Adjusted OI w/SBC margin was 31.1%, compared to 26.8% for the same period last year;
- Net income per diluted share was $0.44, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year;
- Adjusted EPS was $0.62, compared to $0.49 for the same period last year; and
- Cash flows from operations was $267.6 million, compared to $256.8 million for the same period last year.
Executive Chair Greg Bentley said, “We are pleased to report broadly favorable operating results for 24Q2. Our confidence in sustaining commendable performance is reinforced by the enduring—and if anything, broadening— vitality of our infrastructure engineering end markets, met with BSY’s competitive advantages and reliably efficient execution. But to me, the long-term potential of initiatives being explored and developed under our new generation of executive leadership seems even more auspicious!”
CEO Nicholas Cumins said, “Our performance in 24Q2 and the first half provides a solid foundation for the full year, with very positive end-market and operational momentum. Our year-over-year ARR growth of 11% on a constant currency basis (11.5% excluding China) is consistent with the previous quarter. Public Works / Utilities and North America remained the main growth drivers, and we continued to add new small- and medium-sized accounts at a rapid pace, reflecting healthy market conditions.
The traction we are generating with our AI-based solutions for asset analytics is worth noting. AI is going to become a major driver of our business, to help owner-operators improve the performance of their assets and make infrastructure more resilient, as well as to help engineering services firms increase their productivity and bridge the widening engineering resources capacity gap.”
CFO Werner Andre said, “24Q2 financial performance positions us solidly within our annual outlook range for ARR growth, profitability, and operating cash flow. While our mainstay subscription revenues are exceeding expectations, year-over-year growth in total revenues is being impacted by the expected prevalence of lower non-recurring professional services for our Cohesive digital integrator. Continued strong margins and operating cash flows throughout the first half, net of dividends and stock repurchases, further enhanced our balance sheet and acquisition flexibility.”
Recent Developments
Effective July 1, 2024, Greg Bentley transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and Nicholas Cumins was promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer.
|
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
51,278
|
|
|
$
|
68,412
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
282,918
|
|
|
|
302,501
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(9,099
|
)
|
|
|
(8,965
|
)
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
18,487
|
|
|
|
12,812
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
43,101
|
|
|
|
44,797
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
386,685
|
|
|
|
419,557
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
36,756
|
|
|
|
40,100
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
34,868
|
|
|
|
38,476
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
225,539
|
|
|
|
248,787
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,265,174
|
|
|
|
2,269,336
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
24,258
|
|
|
|
23,480
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
206,259
|
|
|
|
212,831
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
77,641
|
|
|
|
67,283
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,257,180
|
|
|
$
|
3,319,850
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
23,901
|
|
|
$
|
18,094
|
|
Accruals and other current liabilities
|
|
|
500,007
|
|
|
|
457,348
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
236,624
|
|
|
|
253,785
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
11,429
|
|
|
|
11,645
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
13,817
|
|
|
|
9,491
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
785,778
|
|
|
|
760,363
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,334,618
|
|
|
|
1,518,403
|
|
Deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
|
91,172
|
|
|
|
88,181
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
26,950
|
|
|
|
30,626
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
15,259
|
|
|
|
15,862
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
11,899
|
|
|
|
9,718
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
|
7,337
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
|
5,378
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,272,674
|
|
|
|
2,435,868
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
2,997
|
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,176,630
|
|
|
|
1,127,234
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(93,264
|
)
|
|
|
(84,987
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(102,561
|
)
|
|
|
(161,932
|
)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
704
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
984,506
|
|
|
|
883,982
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
3,257,180
|
|
|
$
|
3,319,850
|
|
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscriptions
|
|
$
|
297,444
|
|
|
$
|
259,243
|
|
|
$
|
604,533
|
|
|
$
|
537,088
|
|
Perpetual licenses
|
|
|
10,863
|
|
|
|
11,718
|
|
|
|
20,375
|
|
|
|
21,265
|
|
Subscriptions and licenses
|
|
|
308,307
|
|
|
|
270,961
|
|
|
|
624,908
|
|
|
|
558,353
|
|
Services
|
|
|
22,030
|
|
|
|
25,788
|
|
|
|
43,192
|
|
|
|
52,807
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
330,337
|
|
|
|
296,749
|
|
|
|
668,100
|
|
|
|
611,160
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of subscriptions and licenses
|
|
|
42,432
|
|
|
|
41,156
|
|
|
|
82,650
|
|
|
|
82,087
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
20,761
|
|
|
|
25,270
|
|
|
|
42,373
|
|
|
|
51,523
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
63,193
|
|
|
|
66,426
|
|
|
|
125,023
|
|
|
|
133,610
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
267,144
|
|
|
|
230,323
|
|
|
|
543,077
|
|
|
|
477,550
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
65,709
|
|
|
|
70,117
|
|
|
|
134,080
|
|
|
|
137,917
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
57,129
|
|
|
|
54,364
|
|
|
|
111,515
|
|
|
|
106,505
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
54,854
|
|
|
|
39,258
|
|
|
|
101,336
|
|
|
|
86,065
|
|
Deferred compensation plan
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
|
3,777
|
|
|
|
6,682
|
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
8,392
|
|
|
|
9,502
|
|
|
|
17,356
|
|
|
|
20,050
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
186,967
|
|
|
|
177,018
|
|
|
|
370,969
|
|
|
|
358,460
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
80,177
|
|
|
|
53,305
|
|
|
|
172,108
|
|
|
|
119,090
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(5,100
|
)
|
|
|
(9,484
|
)
|
|
|
(11,620
|
)
|
|
|
(20,576
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
|
9,417
|
|
|
|
1,254
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
77,357
|
|
|
|
44,786
|
|
|
|
169,905
|
|
|
|
99,768
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|
|
|
(5,330
|
)
|
|
|
3,899
|
|
|
|
(27,577
|
)
|
|
|
(5,593
|
)
|
Equity in net income of investees, net of tax
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
72,046
|
|
|
$
|
48,685
|
|
|
$
|
142,356
|
|
|
$
|
94,175
|
|
Per share information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share, basic
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Net income per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
Weighted average shares, basic
|
|
|
314,980,580
|
|
|
|
311,914,602
|
|
|
|
314,660,906
|
|
|
|
311,366,371
|
|
Weighted average shares, diluted
|
|
|
333,780,984
|
|
|
|
332,352,725
|
|
|
|
333,725,315
|
|
|
|
331,831,973
|
|
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
142,356
|
|
|
$
|
94,175
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
32,367
|
|
|
|
35,304
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
8,666
|
|
|
|
(28,935
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
41,759
|
|
|
|
37,588
|
|
Deferred compensation plan
|
|
|
6,682
|
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
3,646
|
|
Change in fair value of derivative
|
|
|
(2,361
|
)
|
|
|
663
|
|
Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(1,715
|
)
|
|
|
3,530
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
14,330
|
|
|
|
49,171
|
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
|
(585
|
)
|
|
|
(364
|
)
|
Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities
|
|
|
41,622
|
|
|
|
41,969
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
(14,888
|
)
|
|
|
(1,792
|
)
|
Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
(4,930
|
)
|
|
|
14,085
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
267,555
|
|
|
|
256,819
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software
|
|
|
(6,689
|
)
|
|
|
(11,253
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|
|
|
(10,299
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(557
|
)
|
|
|
(8,200
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(10,946
|
)
|
|
|
(29,752
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from credit facilities
|
|
|
51,724
|
|
|
|
288,387
|
|
Payments of credit facilities
|
|
|
(143,752
|
)
|
|
|
(432,739
|
)
|
Repayments of term loan
|
|
|
(105,000
|
)
|
|
|
(2,500
|
)
|
Payments of contingent and non-contingent consideration
|
|
|
(451
|
)
|
|
|
(2,860
|
)
|
Payments of dividends
|
|
|
(35,851
|
)
|
|
|
(29,224
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
5,560
|
|
|
|
4,557
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
4,007
|
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes
|
|
|
(9,626
|
)
|
|
|
(51,202
|
)
|
Repurchases of Class B common stock under approved program
|
|
|
(37,515
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(270,999
|
)
|
|
|
(215,976
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(17,134
|
)
|
|
|
11,032
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
|
68,412
|
|
|
|
71,684
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
51,278
|
|
|
$
|
82,716
|
|
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted OI w/SBC and to Adjusted operating income:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
80,177
|
|
$
|
53,305
|
|
$
|
172,108
|
|
$
|
119,090
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
11,521
|
|
|
12,625
|
|
|
23,711
|
|
|
26,360
|
|
Deferred compensation plan
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
3,777
|
|
|
6,682
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
3,521
|
|
|
4,328
|
|
|
12,298
|
|
Realignment expenses (income)
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
(1,950
|
)
|
Adjusted OI w/SBC
|
|
|
95,293
|
|
|
73,257
|
|
|
207,638
|
|
|
163,721
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,856
|
|
|
17,670
|
|
|
41,193
|
|
|
36,868
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
117,149
|
|
$
|
90,927
|
|
$
|
248,831
|
|
$
|
200,589
|
Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
|
$
|
|
EPS(1)
|
Net income
|
$
|
72,046
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
48,685
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
142,356
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
94,175
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
11,521
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
12,625
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
23,711
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
26,360
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
21,856
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
17,670
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
41,193
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
36,868
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Deferred compensation plan
|
|
883
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,777
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
6,682
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
3,521
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
4,328
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
12,298
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Realignment expenses (income)
|
|
743
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,950
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
(2,280
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(965
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,417
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(1,254
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes
|
|
34,692
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
36,657
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
67,306
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
80,245
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(4,844
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(6,608
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(4,844
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(13,997
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Equity in net income of investees, net of tax
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted net income(2)
|
$
|
101,875
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
78,734
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
204,790
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
160,423
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted
|
333,780,984
|
|
332,352,725
|
|
333,725,315
|
|
331,831,973
_________________________________
|(1)
|
Adjusted EPS was computed independently for each reconciling item presented; therefore, the sum of Adjusted EPS for each line item may not equal total Adjusted EPS due to rounding.
|(2)
|
Adjusted EPS numerator includes $1,717 and $1,723 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3,440 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 related to interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if‑converted method.
Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$
|
62,586
|
|
|
$
|
80,596
|
|
|
$
|
267,555
|
|
|
$
|
256,819
|
|
Cash interest
|
|
3,449
|
|
|
|
8,909
|
|
|
|
8,706
|
|
|
|
19,382
|
|
Cash taxes
|
|
11,304
|
|
|
|
11,966
|
|
|
|
22,847
|
|
|
|
17,999
|
|
Cash deferred compensation plan distributions
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
|
|
2,436
|
|
|
|
2,125
|
|
Cash acquisition expenses
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
|
4,237
|
|
|
|
3,742
|
|
|
|
15,290
|
|
Cash realignment costs
|
|
3,971
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,488
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
38,813
|
|
|
|
(9,699
|
)
|
|
|
(54,519
|
)
|
|
|
(97,998
|
)
|
Other(1)
|
|
(2,411
|
)
|
|
|
(2,164
|
)
|
|
|
(4,768
|
)
|
|
|
(4,084
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
121,610
|
|
|
$
|
95,549
|
|
|
$
|
257,487
|
|
|
$
|
209,533
|
_________________________________
|(1)
|
Includes receipts related to interest rate swap.
Reconciliation of total revenues and subscriptions revenues to total revenues and subscriptions revenues in constant currency:
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|
|
Actual
|
|
Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates
|
|
Constant Currency
|
|
Actual
|
|
Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates
|
|
Constant Currency
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
330,337
|
|
$
|
1,271
|
|
$
|
331,608
|
|
$
|
296,749
|
|
$
|
(354
|
)
|
|
$
|
296,395
|
Subscriptions revenues
|
$
|
297,444
|
|
$
|
1,077
|
|
$
|
298,521
|
|
$
|
259,243
|
|
$
|
(331
|
)
|
|
$
|
258,912
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|
|
Actual
|
|
Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates
|
|
Constant Currency
|
|
Actual
|
|
Impact of Foreign Exchange at 2023 Rates
|
|
Constant Currency
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
668,100
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
$
|
668,528
|
|
$
|
611,160
|
|
$
|
(479
|
)
|
|
$
|
610,681
|
Subscriptions revenues
|
$
|
604,533
|
|
$
|
316
|
|
$
|
604,849
|
|
$
|
537,088
|
|
$
|
(473
|
)
|
|
$
|
536,615
Explanation of Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Constant currency
Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures that present our results of operations excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. A significant amount of our operations is conducted in foreign currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We use constant currency and constant currency growth rates to evaluate the underlying performance of the business, and we believe it is helpful for investors to present operating results on a comparable basis period over period to evaluate its underlying performance.
In reporting period‑over‑period results, except for ARR as discussed further below, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current and prior period results on a transactional basis to our reporting currency using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates in which the transactions occurred.
Recurring revenues
Recurring revenues are the basis for our other revenue-related key business metrics. We believe this measure is useful in evaluating our ability to consistently retain and grow our revenues from accounts with revenues in the prior period (“existing accounts”).
Recurring revenues are subscriptions revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions.
Annualized recurring revenues (“ARR”)
ARR is a key business metric that we believe is useful in evaluating the scale and growth of our business as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe ARR, considered in connection with our last twelve‑month recurring revenues dollar‑based net retention rate, is a leading indicator of revenue growth.
ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption‑based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign currency exchange rates. We believe that the last three months of recognized revenues, on an annualized basis, for our recurring software subscriptions with consumption measurement period durations of less than one year is a reasonable estimate of the annual revenues, given our consistently high retention rate and stability of usage under such subscriptions.
Constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of ARR measured on a constant currency basis. In reporting period‑over‑period ARR growth rates in constant currency, we calculate constant currency growth rates by translating current and prior period ARR on a transactional basis to our reporting currency using current year budget exchange rates.
