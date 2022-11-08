Bentley Systems Announces Operating Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley Systems” or the “Company”), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced operating results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

Definitions of the non‑GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the heading “ Use and Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures.”

CEO Greg Bentley said, “ We are pleased to report that Bentley Systems’ operating performance continues dependably toward our established financial outlook range for full‑year 2022, albeit with reported revenues subject to this year’s foreign exchange gyrations. In constant currency, our year‑over‑year business performance ARR growth rate remained 11.5%, which includes the first‑half write‑down (1%) of our ARR in Russia, but does not include 2.5% from our 22Q1 acquisition of Power Line Systems. This reflects new business accelerating noticeably in the U.S., and for civil engineering organizations globally, consistent with multiple public infrastructure investment programs.

Significantly, each of our primary growth initiatives is bearing fruit as intended in terms of business performance ARR growth, serving to make up for circumstantially fewer programmatic acquisitions during 2022 to date. Our enterprise success teams are increasing ARR accretion within our consumption‑based E365 program. Our Virtuoso subscriptions are growing exponentially in SMB accounts and new‑name prospects. Our Seequent and Power Line Systems platform acquisitions continue their pace‑setting growth. Finally, our Year in Infrastructure 2022 conference next week in London will showcase, through the Finalists’ Going Digital Awards presentations, notable digital twin advancements within our accounts.”

CFO Werner Andre said, “ As the net favorable directions of business performance that Greg enumerated are serving to offset losses from Russia, we continue to reaffirm the range of our 2022 full year annual financial outlook in constant currency metrics. This includes total revenues growth of 16.9% to 20.1% in constant currency, as well as constant currency ARR growth rate of 14% to 16%.

To quantify the ongoing impact of the year’s volatile exchange rates on our annual outlook metrics, which are denominated in reported currency:

our 22Q3 GAAP total revenues of $268.3 million would have been $283.3 million, if the exchange rates used in our annual financial outlook had remained in effect; and

of $268.3 million would have been $283.3 million, if the exchange rates used in our annual financial outlook had remained in effect; and if recent exchange rates would prevail for the remainder of the year, our 2022 full year total revenues as reported would be negatively impacted on the order of $40 million, relative to the revenues based on the exchange rates in effect when we determined our full year 2022 outlook.

By virtue of our operating expense natural hedge, we continue to expect that exchange rates will have minimal effect on our full year outlook for 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%.”

Operating Results Call Details

Bentley Systems will host a live Zoom video webinar on November 8, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. EST to discuss operating results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Those wishing to participate should access the live Zoom video webinar of the event through a direct registration link at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xfiQCdeSRZishWDpJPAwfA. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. In addition, a replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website for one year.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Definitions of the non‑GAAP financial measures used in this operating results press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under “ Use and Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures.”

Last twelve-month recurring revenues are calculated as recurring revenues recognized over the preceding twelve‑month period. We define recurring revenues as subscription revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions;

are calculated as recurring revenues recognized over the preceding twelve‑month period. We define recurring revenues as subscription revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions; ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption‑based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign exchange rates;

is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption‑based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign exchange rates; Business performance is defined as organic growth results inclusive of the impact from the ARR onboarding of certain programmatic acquisitions , which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate, and is exclusive of the ARR onboarding of our Seequent and Power Line Systems platform acquisitions ;

is defined as organic growth results inclusive of the impact from the onboarding of certain , which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate, and is exclusive of the onboarding of our Seequent and Power Line Systems ; GAAP net income (loss) margin is determined by dividing GAAP net income (loss) by total revenues;

is determined by dividing GAAP net income (loss) by total revenues; Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues; and

is determined by dividing by total revenues; and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is determined by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares.

Constant Currency Metrics

In reporting period‑over‑period results, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current period results using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our last twelve ‑ month recurring revenues dollar ‑ based net retention rate is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period (“existing accounts”), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Related to our platform acquisitions , recurring revenues into new accounts will be captured as existing accounts starting with the second anniversary of the acquisition when such data conforms to the calculation methodology. This may cause variability in the comparison;

‑ ‑ is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period (“existing accounts”), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Related to our , recurring revenues into new accounts will be captured as existing accounts starting with the second anniversary of the acquisition when such data conforms to the calculation methodology. This may cause variability in the comparison; Our last twelve-month account retention rate for any given twelve‑month period is calculated using the average currency exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the prior period recurring revenues from all accounts with recurring revenues in the current and prior period, divided by total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period; and

for any given twelve‑month period is calculated using the average currency exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the prior period recurring revenues from all accounts with recurring revenues in the current and prior period, divided by total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period; and Our constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of our ARR, measured on a constant currency basis.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have calculated Adjusted cost of subscriptions and licenses, Adjusted cost of services, Adjusted research and development, Adjusted selling and marketing, Adjusted general and administrative, Adjusted income from operations, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which are non‑GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non‑GAAP financial measures to such measure’s most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non‑GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance. Our non‑GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results and prospects period‑over‑period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as to compare our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non‑GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

We calculate these non‑GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted cost of subscriptions and licenses is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of subscriptions and licenses, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of subscriptions and licenses, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted cost of services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of services, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of services, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted research and development is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development, stock‑based compensation and acquisition expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development, stock‑based compensation and acquisition expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted selling and marketing is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted general and administrative is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative, stock‑based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted income from operations is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss), amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss), amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods; Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non‑operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income (loss), and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax. The income tax effect of non‑GAAP adjustments was determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred, and represent both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non‑GAAP adjustments, including the tax effects of non‑cash stock‑based compensation expense; and

is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock‑based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non‑operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income (loss), and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax. The income tax effect of non‑GAAP adjustments was determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred, and represent both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non‑GAAP adjustments, including the tax effects of non‑cash stock‑based compensation expense; and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock‑based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non‑operating (income) expense, net, and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non‑GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures. During the second quarter of 2022, we modified our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to adjust for realignment expenses (income) relating to our wind down of business in, and exit from, the Russian market, which were subsequently adjusted during the third quarter of 2022 for our change in estimates. These realignment expenses (income) are comprised of termination benefits for colleagues whose positions were eliminated and corresponding asset impairments. Amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the aforementioned definitions modification.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we early adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2021‑08, Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers, effective January 1, 2021 and retrospectively recasted interim prior period amounts presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and words of similar import). All such statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release including: current and potential future impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic on the global economy and our business, and consolidated financial statements; adverse changes in global economic and/or political conditions; the impact of current and future sanctions, embargoes and other similar laws at the state and/or federal level that impose restrictions on our counterparties or upon our ability to operate our business within the subject jurisdictions; political, economic, regulatory and public health and safety risks and uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate; failure to retain personnel necessary for the operation of our business or those that we acquire; changes in the industries in which our accounts operate; the competitive environment in which we operate; the quality of our products; our ability to develop and market new products to address our accounts’ rapidly changing technological needs; changes in capital markets and our ability to access financing on terms satisfactory to us or at all; and our ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company are included in the Company’s Form 10‑K and subsequent Forms 10‑Q, which are on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.



www.bentley.com

© 2022 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, Power Line Systems, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,856 $ 329,337 Accounts receivable 214,459 241,807 Allowance for doubtful accounts (10,802 ) (6,541 ) Prepaid income taxes 17,414 16,880 Prepaid and other current assets 32,224 34,348 Total current assets 326,151 615,831 Property and equipment, net 30,753 31,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,499 50,818 Intangible assets, net 301,173 245,834 Goodwill 2,193,053 1,588,477 Investments 21,690 6,438 Deferred income taxes 52,751 71,376 Other assets 74,367 48,646 Total assets $ 3,041,437 $ 2,659,243 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,860 $ 16,483 Accruals and other current liabilities 337,442 323,603 Deferred revenues 186,358 224,610 Operating lease liabilities 15,078 17,482 Income taxes payable 8,405 6,696 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 569,143 593,874 Long-term debt 1,776,610 1,430,992 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 71,013 94,890 Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,776 35,274 Deferred revenues 15,252 7,983 Deferred income taxes 43,817 65,014 Income taxes payable 8,893 7,725 Other liabilities 7,734 14,269 Total liabilities 2,521,238 2,250,021 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,884 2,825 Additional paid-in capital 1,005,075 937,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,929 ) (91,774 ) Accumulated deficit (385,831 ) (439,634 ) Total stockholders’ equity 520,199 409,222 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,041,437 $ 2,659,243

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 235,307 $ 215,135 $ 708,731 $ 589,702 Perpetual licenses 9,460 11,866 31,213 33,373 Subscriptions and licenses 244,767 227,001 739,944 623,075 Services 23,565 24,387 72,190 74,239 Total revenues 268,332 251,388 812,134 697,314 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 37,371 31,056 107,904 89,882 Cost of services 21,812 23,176 66,758 67,090 Total cost of revenues 59,183 54,232 174,662 156,972 Gross profit 209,149 197,156 637,472 540,342 Operating expense (income): Research and development 63,827 57,334 189,966 157,913 Selling and marketing 46,114 44,392 141,676 114,846 General and administrative 37,794 35,329 128,981 110,233 Deferred compensation plan (4,576 ) 88,965 (21,873 ) 89,327 Amortization of purchased intangibles 10,446 8,676 30,869 16,703 Total operating expenses 153,605 234,696 469,619 489,022 Income (loss) from operations 55,544 (37,540 ) 167,853 51,320 Interest expense, net (8,382 ) (3,836 ) (23,046 ) (8,608 ) Other income (expense), net 180 (957 ) 14,318 9,748 Income (loss) before income taxes 47,342 (42,333 ) 159,125 52,460 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (9,664 ) (5,025 ) (8,221 ) 5,090 Loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax (681 ) (664 ) (1,846 ) (2,939 ) Net income (loss) 36,997 (48,022 ) 149,058 54,611 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating securities (11 ) (3 ) (31 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 36,986 $ (48,025 ) $ 149,027 $ 54,605 Per share information: Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.12 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.18 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares, basic 310,116,104 308,195,379 308,959,801 305,119,985 Weighted average shares, diluted 325,170,383 308,195,379 332,077,834 314,658,136

