Bentley Systems Announces Finalists for the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Finalists Also Announced for the Student Future Infrastructure Star Challenge

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists for the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 230 organizations from 45 countries encompassing 19 categories.





Winners of the student Future Infrastructure Star Challenge will also be announced. This challenge provided students from around the world a platform to develop a concept or an idea of how they can change the world with infrastructure. Five independent jury panels of Bentley experts selected the Top 10 finalists from 144 project submissions from 61 countries representing different infrastructure domains. Winners will be selected by a panel of Bentley and external expert judges. View the Future Infrastructure Star Challenge finalists.

New this year, all winners will be revealed during keynote presentations on December 2, 2021, as part of the Year in Infrastructure. This series of virtual event runs from November 1 through December 2, 2021; see below for highlights.

To watch the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure finalists present their projects in their category on November 1, 8, 15, and 22, visit yii.bentley.com. Hear from the people behind these extraordinary infrastructure projects as they tell their stories of leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

The finalists in the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges

CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. – Nanyanjiang Intercity Railway Front-End Engineering Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China

Nanyanjiang Intercity Railway Front-End Engineering Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China Hatch – Lathams Road Bridge, Carrum Downs, Victoria, Australia

Lathams Road Bridge, Carrum Downs, Victoria, Australia New York State Department of Transportation – East 138th Street over the Major Deegan Expressway, New York City, New York, United States

Buildings and Campuses

Arab Engineering Bureau – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar Center for Industrial Technological Studies and Services No. 33 – CETIS 33 BIM Workshop, Mexico City, Mexico

CETIS 33 BIM Workshop, Mexico City, Mexico Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC – High-tech Multifunctional Medical Complex, Yukki, St. Petersburg, Russia

Digital Cities

Hubei International Logistics Airport Co., Ltd., Shenzhen S.F. Taisen Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd., Airport Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. – Ezhou Huahu Airport Project, Ezhou, Hubei, China

Ezhou Huahu Airport Project, Ezhou, Hubei, China University of Birmingham – Implementation of Project and Asset-based CDE, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Digital Construction

Clark Construction Group, LLC – SeaTac Airport International Arrivals Facility, Seattle, Washington, United States

SeaTac Airport International Arrivals Facility, Seattle, Washington, United States Qitaihe Jianhe Investment and Construction Management Co., Ltd., Heilongjiang Big Data Industrial Development Co., Ltd. – Taoshan Lake Ecological Water Conservancy Project in Qitaihe City, Qitaihe, Heilongjiang, China

Taoshan Lake Ecological Water Conservancy Project in Qitaihe City, Qitaihe, Heilongjiang, China Zachry Industrial, Inc., a Zachry Group Company – Golden Pass LNG Export Project, Sabine Pass, Texas, United States

Geotechnical Engineering

China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Co. Ltd. – Geological Survey of Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering, Tibet, China

Geological Survey of Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering, Tibet, China Research Center of Construction – Gersevanov Research Institute of Bases and Underground Structures (NIIOSP) – Geotechnical Aspects of the Moscow Luzhniki Stadium Reconstruction, Moscow, Russia

Geotechnical Aspects of the Moscow Luzhniki Stadium Reconstruction, Moscow, Russia Royal HaskoningDHV – Moondrian, Netherlands

Land Site and Development

Korea Land and Housing Corporation, BasisSoft, Inc – BIM Design for the Hanam Gyosan, Hanam-si, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

BIM Design for the Hanam Gyosan, Hanam-si, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea Liaoning Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Dongtaizi Reservoir Project, Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China

Dongtaizi Reservoir Project, Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China Pennoni – Longwood Garden Overflow Parking, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, United States

Manufacturing

Dow Chemical – Integration of Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) into Global Project Methodology, Houston, Texas, United States

Integration of Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) into Global Project Methodology, Houston, Texas, United States Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Phase II C5 Plant Digital Twin Application Project of Neusoft Healthcare International Industrial Park, Shenyang, Liaoning, China

Phase II C5 Plant Digital Twin Application Project of Neusoft Healthcare International Industrial Park, Shenyang, Liaoning, China WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Converter-based Continuous Casting Project of Jinnan Steel Phase II Quwo Base Capacity Reduction and Replacement Project, Quwo, Shanxi, China

Mining and Offshore Engineering

CNOOC Energy Development Design and R&D Center – Digital Twin Project of the FPSO Offshore Oil Gathering and Transportation Platform, South China Sea, Guangdong, China

Digital Twin Project of the FPSO Offshore Oil Gathering and Transportation Platform, South China Sea, Guangdong, China Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering Co., Ltd. – Fujian Changle Zone C Offshore Wind Farm, Changle/Fuzhou, Fujian, China

Fujian Changle Zone C Offshore Wind Farm, Changle/Fuzhou, Fujian, China Polyus – Construction of the Blagodatnoye Mill-5, Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia

Power Generation

Capital Engineering and Research Incorporation Ltd. – The World’s First 60MW Subcritical Blast Furnace Gas Power Generation Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China

The World’s First 60MW Subcritical Blast Furnace Gas Power Generation Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Wuqiangxi Hydroelectric Power Station Expansion Project, Changsha, Hunan, China

Wuqiangxi Hydroelectric Power Station Expansion Project, Changsha, Hunan, China Shandong Province Metallurgical Engineering Co., Ltd – The 2x65MW Surplus Gas Resources Comprehensive Utilization Power Generation Project of Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd Laiwu Branch, Jinan, Shandong, China

Project Delivery Information Management

Mott MacDonald Systra JV with Balfour Beatty Vinci – HS2 Phase 1 Main Civil Construction Works, London, United Kingdom

HS2 Phase 1 Main Civil Construction Works, London, United Kingdom Riverlinx CJV – Silvertown Tunnel Project, London, United Kingdom

Silvertown Tunnel Project, London, United Kingdom WSP – Port of Melbourne – Port Rail Transformation Project, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Rail and Transit

Network Rail + Jacobs – Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), Manchester/Leeds/York, United Kingdom

Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), Manchester/Leeds/York, United Kingdom PT. MRT Jakarta (Perseroda) – MRT Jakarta Phase II, Jakarta, DKI Jakarta, Indonesia

MRT Jakarta Phase II, Jakarta, DKI Jakarta, Indonesia Western Program Alliance – Level Crossing Removal Project, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Reality Modeling

HDR – Diablo Dam Digital Twin Modeling, Whatcom County, Washington, United States

Diablo Dam Digital Twin Modeling, Whatcom County, Washington, United States La Société Wallonne des Eaux – Deep Convolutional Neural Network on 3D Reality Mesh for Water Tank Crack Detection, Juprelle, Liège, Belgium

Deep Convolutional Neural Network on 3D Reality for Water Tank Crack Detection, Juprelle, Liège, Belgium Singapore Land Authority – Advancing Singapore National 3D Reality Mapping for a Changing World, Singapore

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Oversize/Overweight Permitting System Improvement Project, Madison, Wisconsin, United States

Oversize/Overweight Permitting System Improvement Project, Madison, Wisconsin, United States Collins Engineers, Inc. – Stone Arch Bridge Rehabilitation, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Stone Arch Bridge Rehabilitation, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Province of Manitoba, Department of Infrastructure – MB MOOVES – Manitoba Infrastructure SUPERLOAD Upgrade, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Roads and Highways

Larsen and Toubro – Transportation Infrastructure IC – Mumbai Vadodara Expressway – Package I, Vadodara, Gujarat, India

Mumbai Vadodara Expressway – Package I, Vadodara, Gujarat, India PT. Hutama Karya (Persero) – Trans Sumatera Toll Road Project Section Serbelawan-Pexmatangsiantar, Pematangsiantar, Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Trans Sumatera Toll Road Project Section Serbelawan-Pexmatangsiantar, Pematangsiantar, Sumatera Utara, Indonesia Sichuan Highway Planning, Survey, Design and Research Institute Ltd., Sichuan Lexi Expressway Co., Ltd. – Mega Project Le-Xi Expressway, Leshan, Sichuan, China

Structural Engineering

Arab Engineering Bureau – Rosewood Doha, Doha, Qatar

Rosewood Doha, Doha, Qatar HDR – The Pavilion at Penn Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

The Pavilion at Penn Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Louis Berger SAS (A WSP Company) – Detailed Design of Bridges for BG Rail Link between Rishikesh to Karnaprayag (Package -3), Rishikesh and Karnaprayag, Uttarakhand, India

Utilities and Communications

Mott MacDonald and National Grid – London Power Tunnels 2, London, United Kingdom

London Power Tunnels 2, London, United Kingdom PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of Koh Kong 230/22kV Substation, Koh Kong, Cambodia

Digitization of Koh Kong 230/22kV Substation, Koh Kong, Cambodia PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Suixian and Guangshui 80MWp Ground-based Photovoltaic Power Project of Hubei Energy Group, Guangshui, Hubei, China

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

Canadian Energy Company – Asset Data Lifecycle Program, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada

Asset Data Lifecycle Program, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada Itafos Conda LLC – Asset Care to Support Long-term Sustainability of a Fertilizer Manufacturing Facility, Soda Springs, Idaho, United States

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Brown and Caldwell – Implementing Digital Twins on a Fully Collaborative Project, Brighton, Colorado, United States

Implementing Digital Twins on a Fully Collaborative Project, Brighton, Colorado, United States Jacobs Engineering – F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center Membrane Improvements, Buford, Georgia, United States

F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center Membrane Improvements, Buford, Georgia, United States L&T Construction – Khatan Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme (Surface Water Treatment), UP, India, Khatan, Uttar Pradesh, India

Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Networks

ATLC Infraconsultants Pvt. Ltd. – Leduki Group of Village Water Supply Scheme, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Leduki Group of Village Water Supply Scheme, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India Companhia Águas de Joinville (CAJ) – Contingency Plan to Ensure Supply in the Event of Drought (Joinville-Santa Catarina), Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Contingency Plan to Ensure Supply in the Event of Drought (Joinville-Santa Catarina), Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil Maynilad Water Services Inc. – Pump Operation Optimization through Hydraulic Modeling Using OpenFlows WaterGEMS, Muntinlupa, Manila, Philippines

Chris Bradshaw, Bentley’s chief marketing officer, said, “We decided to keep the event virtual this year for everyone’s safety due to the ongoing pandemic. Our users continue to demonstrate their resilience through the quality of the nearly 300 nominations for the Going Digital in Infrastructure Awards program. We are excited to honor our users’ extraordinary work from around the world. We hope you will join us for the Year in Infrastructure virtual event that includes important insights and perspectives from key industry executives and thought leaders sharing with attendees the latest on infrastructure trends, sustainability goals, and digital advancements.”

Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure finalists’ presentations on November 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2021:

Meet the finalists and learn how they overcame project challenges through the use of technology and engineering ingenuity.

Keynote and Going Digital awards presentations on December 1 and 2 include:

Executive Perspectives and Infrastructure Insights – Join CEO Greg Bentley, Chief Success Officer Katriona Lord-Levins, and Chief Product Officer Nicholas Cumins as they share insights on infrastructure trends, sustainability, and advancements in going digital.

Infrastructure Experts and Guest Speakers – Hear from Matthias Rebellius, member of the managing board of Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and Andrej Avelini, co-founder and president of AEC Advisors LLC. Award winners will be unveiled during the sessions.

