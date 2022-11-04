BenevolentAI to present at Jefferies Investor Conference in November

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI ​​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will participate at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from 15-17 November.

Nick Keher, Chief Financial Officer of BenevolentAI is scheduled to present at 10.20 AM GMT on Thursday, 17 November 2022. The presentation will be live-streamed on the following link, and a recording will be made available shortly after on the Investor Portal of BenevolentAI’s website.

BenevolentAI’s management, investor relations and business development team will be attending and available throughout the conference for meetings.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of 13 named drug programmes and over 10 exploratory programmes, and it maintains successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

