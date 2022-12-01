BenevolentAI to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI ​​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will participate in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US from 9-12 January 2023.

Joanna Shields, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI is scheduled to present at 14:15 PST (22:15 GMT) on Monday, 9 January 2023. The webcast link and slides will be made available on BenevolentAI’s Investor Relations portal.

BenevolentAI’s management, investor relations and business development teams will be attending and available throughout the conference for meetings.

About BenevolentAI



BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of 13 named drug programmes and over 10 exploratory programmes, and it maintains successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

