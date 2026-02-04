Benchmark Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.



Fourth quarter 2025 results:

  • Revenue of $704 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.17
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.71
  • Operating cash flow of $59 million with free cash flow of $48 million

Full year 2025 results:

  • Revenue of $2,659 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.68
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.40
  • Operating cash flow of $124 million with free cash flow of $85 million

“I am proud of our team’s performance in 2025, culminating in the fourth quarter’s high single-digit revenue growth and EPS growth at more than double that rate,” said Jeff Benck, Benchmark’s CEO.

Benck continued, “As I transition out of the CEO role at the end of the quarter, I have complete confidence in David and the leadership team. Benchmark is in excellent hands and well-positioned for continued success.”

David Moezidis, Benchmark’s President, continued, “I want to thank Jeff for his leadership and for the strong foundation he has built for Benchmark’s next chapter. I’m confident in the opportunities ahead of us and look forward to continuing our momentum as we execute on our growth strategy and create value for all our stakeholders.”

 

 

Three Months Ended

Summary GAAP Items

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

Revenue

 

$

657

 

 

$

681

 

 

$

704

 

Gross Margin

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

Operating Margin

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

2.9

%

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Summary Non-GAAP Items(1)

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

Revenue

 

$

657

 

 

$

681

 

 

$

704

 

Gross Margin

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

10.6

%

Operating Margin

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

5.5

%

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.71

 

Summary GAAP Items

 

Year Ended December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

2024

 

2025

Revenue

 

$

2,656

 

 

$

2,659

 

Gross Margin

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

10.2

%

Operating Margin

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

2.9

%

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

0.68

 

Summary Non-GAAP Items(1)

 

Year Ended December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

2024

 

2025

Revenue

 

$

2,656

 

 

$

2,659

 

Gross Margin

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

10.2

%

Operating Margin

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

4.9

%

Diluted EPS

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

2.40

 

(1)

 

A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful are included below.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Revenue by Sector

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In millions)

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

Semi-Cap

 

$

198

 

 

 

30

%

 

$

185

 

 

 

27

%

 

$

171

 

 

 

24

%

 

$

723

 

 

 

27

%

 

$

741

 

 

 

28

%

Industrial

 

 

140

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

573

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

22

 

A&D

 

 

117

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

19

 

Medical

 

 

117

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

18

 

AC&C

 

 

85

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

13

 

Total

 

$

657

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

681

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

704

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

2,656

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

2,659

 

 

 

100

%

Cash Conversion Cycle

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

Days in accounts receivable

 

 

57

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Days in contract asset

 

 

23

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

23

 

Days in inventory

 

 

85

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

69

 

Days in accounts payable

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(58

)

Days in advance payments from customers

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(17

)

Days in cash conversion cycle

 

 

89

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

67

 

First Quarter 2026 Guidance

  • Revenue between $655 million and $695 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.31 and $0.37
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.53 and $0.59
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $5.4 million and other non-operating expenses of $5.1 million to $5.5 million, which includes restructuring, amortization of intangibles and other expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company’s website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications (AC&C), aerospace and defense (A&D), industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap). Benchmark’s global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “position,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, expressed or implied, concerning the Company’s outlook and guidance for first quarter and fiscal year 2026 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company’s business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company’s expectations regarding enterprise AI opportunities, anticipated growth in bookings, and the Company’s expectations regarding restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, and capital expenditures, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in any of the Company’s subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, the potential of another U.S. government shutdown and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, tariffs and retaliatory countermeasures, the ability to utilize the Company’s manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, or write-downs or write-offs of obsolete or unsold inventory, may have resulting impacts on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company’s ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company’s operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company’s performance and underlying trends. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, certain legal and other settlement losses (gains), customer insolvency losses (recoveries), asset impairments, other significant non-recurring costs and the related tax impacts, including discrete tax items, and other non-GAAP tax adjustments, of all of the above. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items (“non-GAAP”) is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company’s non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Immaterial Correction of an Error

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we identified immaterial errors related to our income tax calculation. We evaluated the effects of these errors and concluded that they were not material to any previously issued annual or interim financial statements. Accordingly, prior year amounts presented herein for 2024 have been adjusted to correct the immaterial error, which as of December 31, 2024 and for the year then ended (i) understated income tax expense by $2.2 million, income tax receivable by $2.2 million, current taxes payable by less than $0.1 million, deferred tax liabilities by $3.7 million, and (ii) overstated deferred tax assets by $7.2 million and shareholder’s equity by $8.7M.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

Sales

 

$

656,887

 

 

$

704,331

 

 

$

2,656,105

 

 

$

2,659,108

 

Cost of sales

 

 

588,962

 

 

 

630,162

 

 

 

2,386,081

 

 

 

2,389,044

 

Gross profit

 

 

67,925

 

 

 

74,169

 

 

 

270,024

 

 

 

270,064

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

37,470

 

 

 

38,769

 

 

 

149,460

 

 

 

159,658

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

4,817

 

 

 

4,817

 

Restructuring charges and other costs

 

 

727

 

 

 

14,053

 

 

 

6,336

 

 

 

29,540

 

Income from operations

 

 

28,524

 

 

 

20,143

 

 

 

109,411

 

 

 

76,049

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6,175

)

 

 

(4,097

)

 

 

(26,922

)

 

 

(20,158

)

Interest income

 

 

2,879

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

10,208

 

 

 

9,552

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(1,833

)

 

 

(8,802

)

 

 

(3,909

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

23,878

 

 

 

15,943

 

 

 

83,895

 

 

 

61,534

 

Income tax expense

 

 

7,656

 

 

 

9,970

 

 

 

22,769

 

 

 

36,682

 

Net income

 

$

16,222

 

 

$

5,973

 

 

$

61,126

 

 

$

24,852

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

0.69

 

Diluted

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

0.68

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,973

 

 

 

35,677

 

 

 

35,970

 

 

 

35,879

 

Diluted

 

 

36,659

 

 

 

36,193

 

 

 

36,759

 

 

 

36,300

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

315,152

 

 

$

322,064

 

Restricted cash

 

 

12,875

 

 

 

336

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

412,458

 

 

 

391,101

 

Contract assets

 

 

167,578

 

 

 

182,870

 

Inventories

 

 

553,654

 

 

 

482,544

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

44,720

 

 

 

69,226

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,506,437

 

 

 

1,448,141

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

225,097

 

 

 

223,784

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

117,995

 

 

 

102,664

 

Goodwill and other long-term assets

 

 

284,915

 

 

 

297,126

 

Total assets

 

$

2,134,444

 

 

$

2,071,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

6,737

 

 

$

3,750

 

Accounts payable

 

 

354,218

 

 

 

403,222

 

Advance payments from customers

 

 

143,614

 

 

 

115,545

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

144,536

 

 

 

113,060

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

649,105

 

 

 

635,577

 

Long-term debt, net of current installments

 

 

250,457

 

 

 

206,826

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

108,997

 

 

 

98,689

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

21,313

 

 

 

30,820

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,029,872

 

 

 

971,912

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,104,572

 

 

 

1,099,803

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,134,444

 

 

$

2,071,715

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

61,126

 

 

$

24,852

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

46,144

 

 

 

47,630

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

13,366

 

 

 

17,198

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

11,102

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

33,953

 

 

 

25,667

 

Contract assets

 

 

7,401

 

 

 

(15,292

)

Inventories

 

 

127,840

 

 

 

75,167

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(18,283

)

 

 

32,397

 

Advance payments from customers

 

 

(61,269

)

 

 

(28,068

)

Other changes in working capital and other, net

 

 

(21,053

)

 

 

(66,689

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

189,225

 

 

 

123,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

 

 

(33,253

)

 

 

(38,544

)

Other investing activities, net

 

 

486

 

 

 

5,846

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(32,767

)

 

 

(32,698

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share repurchases

 

 

(5,100

)

 

 

(26,848

)

Net debt activity

 

 

(74,283

)

 

 

(47,385

)

Other financing activities, net

 

 

(29,724

)

 

 

(31,671

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(109,107

)

 

 

(105,904

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

 

(2,537

)

 

 

9,011

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

44,814

 

 

 

(5,627

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

283,213

 

 

 

328,027

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

 

$

328,027

 

 

$

322,400

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

Income from operations (GAAP)

 

$

28,524

 

 

$

23,661

 

 

$

20,143

 

 

$

109,411

 

 

$

76,049

 

Restructuring charges and other costs

 

 

727

 

 

 

1,211

 

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

6,336

 

 

 

7,444

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

5,345

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

13,366

 

 

 

17,198

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

4,817

 

 

 

4,817

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,102

 

Legal and other settlement loss(1)

 

 

239

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

13,064

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

728

 

Customer insolvency (recovery)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(316

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$

33,320

 

 

$

32,595

 

 

$

38,756

 

 

$

135,392

 

 

$

130,402

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

2.9

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

67,925

 

 

$

67,943

 

 

$

74,169

 

 

$

270,024

 

 

$

270,064

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

503

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

1,668

 

 

 

1,958

 

Customer insolvency (recovery)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(316

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

68,428

 

 

$

68,458

 

 

$

74,667

 

 

$

271,376

 

 

$

272,022

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

10.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

37,470

 

 

$

41,520

 

 

$

38,769

 

 

$

149,460

 

 

$

159,658

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(2,123

)

 

 

(4,830

)

 

 

(1,623

)

 

 

(11,698

)

 

 

(15,240

)

Legal and other settlement loss(1)

 

 

(239

)

 

 

(471

)

 

 

(1,173

)

 

 

(1,778

)

 

 

(2,069

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

(357

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

 

(728

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

35,108

 

 

$

35,862

 

 

$

35,913

 

 

$

135,984

 

 

$

141,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

16,222

 

 

$

14,263

 

 

$

5,973

 

 

$

61,126

 

 

$

24,852

 

Restructuring charges and other costs

 

 

727

 

 

 

1,211

 

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

6,336

 

 

 

7,444

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

5,345

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

13,366

 

 

 

17,198

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

4,817

 

 

 

4,817

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,102

 

Legal and other settlement loss(1)

 

 

239

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

13,064

 

Refinancing of Credit Facilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

728

 

Customer insolvency (recovery)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(316

)

 

 

 

Income tax adjustments(2)

 

 

1,230

 

 

 

(905

)

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

(3,006

)

 

 

7,840

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

22,248

 

 

$

22,292

 

 

$

25,768

 

 

$

84,101

 

 

$

87,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted (GAAP)

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

0.68

 

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

2.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted (GAAP)

 

 

36,659

 

 

 

36,182

 

 

 

36,193

 

 

 

36,759

 

 

 

36,300

 

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

 

 

36,659

 

 

 

36,182

 

 

 

36,193

 

 

 

36,759

 

 

 

36,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operations

 

$

45,916

 

 

$

36,608

 

 

$

58,676

 

 

$

189,225

 

 

$

123,964

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

 

 

(9,032

)

 

 

(11,494

)

 

 

(10,590

)

 

 

(33,253

)

 

 

(38,544

)

Free cash flow

 

$

36,884

 

 

$

25,114

 

 

$

48,086

 

 

$

155,972

 

 

$

85,420

 

(1)

 

Includes settlement of the tax assessment in Mexico that was previously disclosed under Note 15 in Part II, Item 8 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(2)

 

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, including discrete tax items, using the applicable effective tax rates. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, $4.7 million and $16.0 million, respectively, in discrete tax charges relating to tax impacts that are non-recurring, event-driven, or attributable to prior periods, and not reflective of the Company’s current-year operating performance.

 


