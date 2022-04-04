Ben Quirk of CareMax Named to Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Innovators List

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ben Quirk, Chief Strategy Officer of CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, is among Modern Healthcare’s 2022 class of Top Innovators. Modern Healthcare annually recognizes leaders who are instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that improve care by achieving measurable results and contributing to the clinical and financial goals of their organization.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by innovations in digital health technology and demand for alternative care models. This year’s Top 25 Innovators not only have the courage to try new ideas and approaches, but they also have the vision to turn them into tangible improvements in patient outcomes and experiences, population health, efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” Fawn Lopez, Publisher shares. “Their innovative leadership serves as a model to aspire to, and we congratulate them for their achievements.”

Quirk has led initiatives in capitated, shared risk and full risk models for more than 15 years. He is a founding partner of CareOptimize, a healthcare software and consultancy company specializing in creating solutions for healthcare organizations throughout the country, which is a part of CareMax. To enhance the reach of the organization, Quirk established an effort to develop a proprietary provider engagement web-based platform driving change at point-of-care. This multi-faceted utility was tested throughout the CareMax continuum and led to direct clinical and financial gains, allowing for expansion of the model throughout Florida.

“What an honor it is to be named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Top Innovators,” said Quirk. “When I joined the CareMax family, one of my many goals was to take my strategic vision and technological expertise and apply it to socially responsible initiatives. The pandemic has shown that it’s more important than ever that we continue working toward improving the quality of our care we show our patients.”

This year’s honorees are profiled in the April 4 issue of MH magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/top-25-innovators-2022

