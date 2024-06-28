Belle Plaine’s Digital Landscape to be Transformed by Metronet’s Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced an exciting development for Belle Plaine: residents and businesses will soon gain access to Metronet’s ultrafast all-fiber internet service. With a fully funded $2.3 million investment from Metronet, Belle Plaine will become part of the company’s expanding 100% fiber-optic Minnesota network, offering up to five-gigabit symmetrical internet speeds to residents and up to ten-gigabit speeds to businesses.





Construction is set to begin this summer, with the first connections anticipated by the fall of 2024. Upon completion, Belle Plaine will join the nation’s top-tier internet cities as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet.

Once construction begins, Belle Plaine residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com/mn/belle-plaine to learn more and receive construction updates.

Jill Cordes, a regional vice president of Metronet, said, “We deeply appreciate the steadfast support from the City of Belle Plaine. Together, we’re investing in Belle Plaine’s future, empowering its growth and quality of life with our cutting-edge infrastructure. We can’t wait for Belle Plaine to see how fast the internet can be.”

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Belle Plaine area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

