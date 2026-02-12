Bellagent Launches AI Agent Platform to Remove Barriers to Enterprise AI

Venture-backed platform delivers the power of enterprise-level AI agents to businesses in need of practical, secure integrations that deploy in minutes, not months

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bellagent, an AI-powered agent platform designed to automate everyday business operations, today announces the launch of its AI agents built for companies that need real operational impact without enterprise complexity.

While large enterprises have rapidly adopted AI agents to streamline core business workflows and improve efficiency, adoption across SMB and mid-market organizations has often lagged due to high costs, time-consuming integrations and tools designed primarily for large IT teams.

Bellagent closes that gap with AI agents designed for real-world operations, combining scalability, security and performance. As agentic AI rapidly matures, Bellagent harnesses AI at a time when organizations are expected to do more with less.

“Businesses don’t need experimental AI. They need practical AI solutions that can be rapidly deployed and deliver real outcomes,” said Andrew Pekin, Founder and CEO of Bellagent. “Bellagent cuts through the noise, removing friction and streamlining operations so leaders can stay focused on results.”

Live AI Agents Built to Operate Like a Digital Workforce

Bellagent’s ready-to-tun AI agents function as virtual team members, helping transform real customer insights into scalable, productized AI solutions that can reduce churn and expand lifetime value.

By integrating into existing systems using memory context protocols, Bellagent enables AI agents to perform a range of live operational functions, including the ability to:

Work with current tools and systems, remembering past activity and responding in real time as situations change.

Automate customer support and inbound inquiries across channels without disruption.

Optimize lead conversion by qualifying prospects against company-defined criteria and trigger real-time follow-up.

Manage scheduling, reminders and internal workflows.

Operate tech stacks across teams with 1,300+ software platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho and Pipedrive.

Customize capabilities as operations scale, leveraging existing infrastructures.

Provide analytics and performance metrics to show ROI.

Reduce operational costs while improving speed and responsiveness.

Unlike no-code AI assistants, Bellagent’s agents are trained on business-specific context, enabling rapid deployment of live operational workflows without technical expertise or long implementation timelines.

“We didn’t realize how much we were leaving on the table,” said Zach Husain, former Director of Business Development at Kashable. “Bellagent gave us a safety net to ensure we never missed service or expansion opportunities. By eliminating reactive back-and-forth, we cut manual effort by over 60% in less than two weeks.”

Built for Simplicity, Security and Scale

Bellagent combines fast setup and intuitive configuration with enterprise-grade security and compliance standards for both SMBs and organizations operating at scale. The platform is designed to grow alongside customers as their operational complexity increases.

“Every company, regardless of size or industry, is thinking about implementing AI and Bellagent is built for this moment,” said Daniel Polotsky, Founder & Chairman of CoinFlip and an active venture investor focused on backing the next generation of technology coming out of Chicago. “Bellagent evens the playing field as automation becomes a competitive advantage.”

Bellagent operationalizes AI across teams in multiple industries, including professional services, legal, healthcare, real estate, retail and e-commerce.

To access the newly launched product or to request a customized demo, visit Bellagent.ai or email info@Bellagent.ai.

About Bellagent

Bellagent is an enterprise-level AI agent platform built to automate everyday business operations with zero-touch integrations that connect instantly to more than 1,300 applications. Launched in 2025 by Proactifi Inc., and headquartered in Chicago, the platform is built for practicality with industry-leading compliance and security standards, enabling organizations to deploy AI agents without friction from day one.

Bellagent’s mission to make powerful, enterprise-level AI practical and accessible is helping businesses of all sizes operate smarter, serve customers better and compete in an AI-driven economy.

For more info, visit Bellagent.ai.

