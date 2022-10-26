Belkin Rebrands to Be Ready for Today and Invests in Its Legacy and Future

Signals product portfolio evolution and empowers people to get more life out of every single day

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announced a rebrand that repositions the brand for the needs of today and tomorrow, while staying authentic to its 40-year legacy of creating captivating solutions. The visual identity of the brand has been refreshed to adapt and scale for the needs of a modern business, as Belkin expands into new product categories and channels at breakneck speed. The Belkin website will also be enhanced for seamless navigation and interaction, focusing on more engaging content and more personalized experiences.





Since 1983, Belkin has led the peripherals market in resolving the needs of tech consumers so people can get the most out of the devices they use and love the most. Using deep consumer insights on how people interact with their tech, Belkin has continued to uncover elegant and innovative solutions that take the guesswork out of consumers’ hands.

“We are a design-, human-, community-centric organization that truly cares above and beyond the products that we make. We care about our planet, our communities, access to education and healthcare because ultimately, the products we make affect the people and planet that we care about. We are always looking for ways to grow, to do better, to iterate on a design or a technological evolution, staying in front of the trends. We are artists at heart, and it’s visible in our product designs and even in how we’ve designed our headquarters, with sustainability entrenched in most of our choices,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. “This evolution in our brand positioning and visual identity is no different. The thoughtfulness and intention involved perfectly represents our hopes and dreams for Belkin’s future.”

Even as countless competitors have flooded and commoditized the accessories space, Belkin continues to lead when it comes to forward thinking product design and CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives such as sustainability and community. In the last 12 months, Belkin achieved key milestones in its journey to reduce carbon emissions, eliminate single-use plastics and drive towards a circular economy. The company achieved 64% greenhouse gas reduction in operations from 2009 – 2021, successfully removed clamshell packaging for all legacy products, replaced plastic in packaging with recyclable materials across key product categories, and successfully reengineered key elements in our product lines—all without the loss of quality, safety and longevity. Belkin also introduced Los Angeles’ first co-located Portal Schools, an emerging network of independent high schools, the first of which is embedded in Belkin’s global headquarters.

“We approached this rebrand with empathy to our consumers’ needs and wants to re-articulate our purpose, principles, and personality. This was approached through a rigorous process of listening and systematic balancing of the equities of our past, present, and future. Our continued signature is our commitment to designing quality and innovative solutions that empower people’s potential to achieve more with their everyday passions,” said Wesley Kim, vice president of marketing.

Belkin commissioned visual communications agency North to conduct dozens of hours of internal interviews, competitive reviews, consumer research in collaboration with Belkin’s in-house consumer insights team, collaborative working sessions with marketing and design teams and deep creative exploration.

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin products empower people to get more life out of every single day. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

