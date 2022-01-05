Belkin Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its SOUNDFORM™ Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds, as well as its Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Belkin SOUNDFORM™ Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds are Belkin’s top-of-the-line audio solution featuring Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Multipoint technology, 12mm dynamic drivers, aptX HD, 8 hours of charge per earbud (36 hours total battery life), customizable EQ sound settings, and device location capabilities with Apple Find My and via the all-new SOUNDFORM app. They are designed for true audiophiles who value a feature-rich solution and premium listening experience. The SOUNDFORM Immerse earbuds join the rest of Belkin’s SOUNDFORM true wireless portfolio including Freedom, Rise and Move. They are launching Q2 2022.

Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking

The Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking was engineered to offer iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users a convenient and practical assistive tool for content creation. The mount magnetically snaps the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models into place with easy, one-handed placement that perfectly aligns every time. The Face Tracking Mount by Belkin app for iOS detects a face shape within frame to track a user’s face while shooting content, connecting to social media accounts for easy and synchronized uploading. Designed for compatibility and utility, it’s compatible with official MagSafe cases and boasts the ability to manually adjust the stand vertically from -15 to 30 degrees while maintaining secure attachment. For more information about the Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking, see here.

