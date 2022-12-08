<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market to Grow by 46.2% to Surpass $500+ Million in 2022 – Forecasts to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels – Q2 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$507.4 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.3% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$507.4 million in 2022 to reach US$2592.2 million by 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Belgium NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Belgium NFT – Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.2 Belgium NFT – Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.3 Belgium NFT – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.3 Belgium NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.4 Belgium NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.5 Belgium NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.6 Belgium NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.7 Belgium NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.8 Belgium NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.3 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.5 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.6 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Belgium NFT Currency Ethereum – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.3 Belgium NFT Currency Solana – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.4 Belgium NFT Currency Avalanche – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.5 Belgium NFT Currency Polygon – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.6 Belgium NFT Currency BSC – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.7 Belgium NFT Currency Flow – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.8 Belgium NFT Currency WAX – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.9 Belgium NFT Currency Ronin – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.10 Belgium NFT Other Currencies – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Belgium NFT Primary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.3 Belgium NFT Secondary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7 Belgium User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 – 2028

7.1 Belgium Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7.2 Belgium Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 – 2028

7.3 Belgium Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwt311

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

