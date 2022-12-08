Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market to Grow by 46.2% to Surpass $500+ Million in 2022 – Forecasts to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels – Q2 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$507.4 million in 2022.
The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.3% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$507.4 million in 2022 to reach US$2592.2 million by 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2 Belgium NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Belgium NFT – Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
2.2 Belgium NFT – Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
2.3 Belgium NFT – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.3 Belgium NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.4 Belgium NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.5 Belgium NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.6 Belgium NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.7 Belgium NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
3.8 Belgium NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
4.3 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
4.4 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
4.5 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
4.6 Belgium NFT Collectibles and Art – Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Belgium NFT Currency Ethereum – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.3 Belgium NFT Currency Solana – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.4 Belgium NFT Currency Avalanche – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.5 Belgium NFT Currency Polygon – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.6 Belgium NFT Currency BSC – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.7 Belgium NFT Currency Flow – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.8 Belgium NFT Currency WAX – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.9 Belgium NFT Currency Ronin – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
5.10 Belgium NFT Other Currencies – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
6 Belgium NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Belgium NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Belgium NFT Primary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
6.3 Belgium NFT Secondary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
7 Belgium User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 – 2028
7.1 Belgium Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
7.2 Belgium Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 – 2028
7.3 Belgium Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028
