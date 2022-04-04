Belgium: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Data Centre Revenues are to Grow by 42% and Public Cloud Revenues by 30% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Belgium market has over thirty third-party Data Centre facilities and is forecast to grow by 36% over the coming four years. Data Centre providers including DC Star, Interxion, LCL Cloud and Proximus will see incremental increases in their facilities. Belgium Data Centre revenues are to grow by 42% and public Cloud revenues by 30% over the coming four-year period.

This new report covers the Belgium Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2020 to 2024

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2020 to 2024

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Belgium

Summary Box – Belgium Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Belgium

Key Belgian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Belgian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Belgian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2022 to 2026)

Belgian Data Centre power costs in kWH

The Key Belgian Data Centre Clusters

Belgian Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in average rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Belgian Data Centre Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Belgian Public Cloud Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Belgian Data Centre Market

Belgian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

DC Star

Interxion

LCL Cloud

Proximus

