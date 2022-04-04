Home Business Wire Belgium: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Data Centre Revenues are to...
Belgium: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Data Centre Revenues are to Grow by 42% and Public Cloud Revenues by 30% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Belgium market has over thirty third-party Data Centre facilities and is forecast to grow by 36% over the coming four years. Data Centre providers including DC Star, Interxion, LCL Cloud and Proximus will see incremental increases in their facilities. Belgium Data Centre revenues are to grow by 42% and public Cloud revenues by 30% over the coming four-year period.

This new report covers the Belgium Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

  • The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
  • Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2020 to 2024
  • DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2020 to 2024
  • Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
  • Data Centre geographical city clusters
  • Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
  • Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026
  • The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology
  • Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
  • Data Centre Development in Belgium
  • Summary Box – Belgium Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Belgium
  • Key Belgian Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Belgian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)
  • Belgian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2022 to 2026)
  • Belgian Data Centre power costs in kWH
  • The Key Belgian Data Centre Clusters
  • Belgian Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in average rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
  • Belgian Data Centre Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • Belgian Public Cloud Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • The Key Trends in the Belgian Data Centre Market
  • Belgian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • DC Star
  • Interxion
  • LCL Cloud
  • Proximus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv41ek

