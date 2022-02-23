Belden’s Q1 2022 Product Launches Prioritize Performance and Quality

First-quarter releases include connectivity from Belden and networking solutions from Hirschmann and ProSoft as well as 10GXW CAT 6A and FX OM5 cable additions

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announces six Q1 2022 product launches that combine performance, reliability and competitive pricing to give customers a way to support faster speeds, higher densities and futureproof networks in enterprise and industrial environments.

Networking and Software:

Hirschmann GREYHOUND 103 Ethernet Switches are highly configurable, high-port-count switches that ensure network protection and uptime . They provide a cost-effective, futureproof solution to reliably and securely connect field devices in harsh industrial environments.

ProSoft Technology DNP3 Master Gateways ensure data integrity for field devices using DNP3 communication protocols, including those used in utility applications. They feature onboard storage for over 1.3 million DNP3 events.

Connectivity:

Belden 12 GHz Micro BNC Connectors offer a footprint that’s 51% smaller than standard BNC connectors and support four times the panel density for professional broadcasters running live programming utilizing 4K UHD and 12G-SDI.

Belden FiberExpress (FX) OM5 System Connectivity completes the end-to-end system portfolio and includes fiber assemblies, patch cords, connectors, and cassettes and frames. All OM5 connectivity components are available in the color Lime Green for easy identification.

Cable:

Belden 10GXW52 Category 6A Shielded Cables offer outstanding noise immunity and reliability for critical applications, including in-building wireless, AV, PoE and extended LAN. Competitive pricing combined with excellent performance makes this cable ideal for open-spec projects.

Belden FiberExpress (FX) OM5 Pre-terminated System Cable combines quality construction with high levels of reliability to support faster speeds and a wider range of wavelengths for high-speed, short- to medium-range applications, such as data centers.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Hirschmann, ProSoft, FiberExpress and GREYHOUND are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

