Belden Taps Industry 4.0’s Leading Voice, Jeff Winter, to Shape Commercial Strategy

Global Industry 4.0 influencer joins as Vice President of Commercial Strategy, will maintain independent voice while shaping Belden's commercial transformation

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global provider of complete connection solutions, today announced that Jeff Winter has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy.

In his new role, Winter will help shape and lead Belden’s commercial strategy while expanding technical capabilities and credibility across its core markets. His deep expertise and influence within Industry 4.0 brings additional depth and mastery to Belden’s already industry-leading IT/OT convergence solutions.

"Jeff helps manufacturers navigate the complexity of digital transformation with clarity and authenticity, which has earned him the trust of industry leaders worldwide," said Brian Lieser, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we endeavor to expand the value we offer to Belden customers, Jeff's ability to connect strategy to real-world outcomes will be invaluable."

Winter is widely recognized as one of the leading independent voices in industrial automation, AI and manufacturing. He has been named a top expert in the field more than 25 times, including ranking as the number one global thought leader for Industry 4.0 by Onalytica and number one global influencer in manufacturing by Manufacturing Digital Magazine.

Winter brings over two decades of manufacturing industry experience spanning automation, controls and digital transformation. He has held senior roles at Microsoft, Hitachi Solutions, Omron Automation and Critical Manufacturing, where he advised multi-billion-dollar manufacturers on their digital transformation strategies. He also serves on the international board of directors of both the Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) and the International Society of Automation (ISA) and is a U.S.-registered expert for the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

"I've spent my career helping leaders understand not just what's possible in modern manufacturing, but what it takes — organizationally, technically, and culturally — to make it real," said Winter. "Belden is doing exactly what I've been advocating for: building the infrastructure that makes Industry 4.0 practical, not just possible. I'm excited to shape that strategy while continuing to serve the broader industrial community as an independent voice."

Winter's addition signals Belden's commitment to leading the Industry 4.0 conversation, not just participating in it, as the company continues its transformation into a comprehensive solutions provider.

