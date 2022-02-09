Belden Reports Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 and Announces a Definitive Agreement to Divest Tripwire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today reported fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced a definitive agreement to divest its Tripwire cybersecurity business (“Tripwire”).

Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenues for the quarter totaled $638.9 million, increasing $140.4 million, or 28%, compared to $498.5 million in the year-ago period. Net loss was ($51.6) million, compared to net income of $15.8 million in the year-ago period. Net loss included a $131.2 million non-cash impairment charge related to Tripwire. Net loss as a percentage of revenue was (8.1%) compared to 3.2% in the year-ago period. EPS totaled ($1.15), compared to $0.35 in the fourth quarter 2020.

Adjusted revenues for the quarter totaled $637.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $101.3 million, increasing $27.3 million, or 37%, compared to $74.0 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, compared to 14.8% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.32, increasing 47% compared to $0.90 in the fourth quarter 2020. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “ We delivered another outstanding quarter with strong growth in total revenues, EPS and cash flow. Our team continues to execute very well in a challenging operating environment, driving 21% organic growth and solid margin expansion. We are prioritizing organic growth while cultivating acquisitions that add innovative new technologies. Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the acquisition of Macmon Secure GmbH for $43 million. Macmon adds important new capabilities to our industry-leading industrial networking solutions.”

Full Year 2021

Revenues for the year totaled $2.408 billion, increasing $545.4 million, or 29%, compared to $1.863 billion in the full year 2020. Net income was $62.5 million, compared to $54.4 million in 2020. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 2.6% compared to 2.9% in 2020. EPS totaled $1.37, compared to $1.21 in 2020.

Adjusted revenues for the year also totaled $2.408 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $375.5 million, increasing $126.3 million, or 51%, compared to $249.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6%, compared to 13.4% in 2020. Adjusted EPS was $4.78, increasing 74% compared to $2.75 in 2020.

Mr. Vestjens remarked, “ 2021 was an exceptional year for Belden that was highlighted by meaningful recovery in our end markets, significant progress on our organic growth strategies, and successful management of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges. Full year revenues increased 20% on an organic basis, resulting in robust margin expansion and EPS growth. During the year we generated solid cash flow growth and further strengthened our balance sheet, reducing net leverage from 4.0x to 2.1x.”

Tripwire Divestiture

The Company today also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest Tripwire for $350 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Belden will act as an exclusive reseller of Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity solutions.

Tripwire’s full year 2021 revenues were $107 million with an EPS contribution of $0.03 excluding asset impairments and amortization of intangibles. Belden had year-end 2021 net leverage of 2.1x, or 1.2x pro forma for this transaction, providing significant financial flexibility.

Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “ This is an important transaction that will enable Belden and Tripwire to more effectively execute their strategic growth plans. We are pleased to monetize the business while maintaining a preferred commercial relationship with Tripwire that will allow us to continue providing integrated cybersecurity solutions to our customers in industrial end markets. I would like to thank the entire Tripwire team for their significant contributions to Belden and wish them every success going forward.”

Outlook

“ We entered 2022 with significant momentum in our business. Our strategic growth initiatives are gaining traction, and I am encouraged by our recent order rates and execution. Our transformed portfolio is aligned with the favorable secular trends in industrial automation, broadband & 5G, and smart buildings. I am optimistic about our ability to drive solid and sustainable organic growth, and compelling returns for our shareholders,” said Mr. Vestjens.

For the full year 2021, adjusted revenues and EPS excluding Tripwire were $2.301 billion and $4.75, respectively. The outlook for 2022 represents results from continuing operations, which is expected to exclude Tripwire. The Company expects first quarter 2022 revenues to be $558 – $573 million, EPS to be $0.76 – $0.86 and adjusted EPS to be $1.03 – $1.13. For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects revenues to be $2.390 – $2.440 billion, EPS to be $4.10 – $4.45 and adjusted EPS to be $5.00 – $5.35.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss results of the quarter and the Tripwire divestiture. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 888-220-8451, with confirmation code 3170682. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to net income and EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.belden.com.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 638,910 $ 498,540 $ 2,408,100 $ 1,862,716 Cost of sales (410,703 ) (323,284 ) (1,553,738 ) (1,199,427 ) Gross profit 228,207 175,256 854,362 663,289 Selling, general and administrative expenses (121,652 ) (91,059 ) (426,335 ) (366,188 ) Research and development expenses (29,787 ) (25,663 ) (124,660 ) (107,296 ) Amortization of intangibles (9,601 ) (16,089 ) (38,346 ) (64,395 ) Goodwill and other asset impairment (131,178 ) — (140,461 ) — Operating income (loss) (64,011 ) 42,445 124,560 125,410 Interest expense, net (16,055 ) (15,700 ) (62,695 ) (58,888 ) Non-operating pension benefit (cost) 1,355 (2,474 ) 4,476 (395 ) Gain on sale of note receivable 27,036 — 27,036 — Loss on debt extinguishment — — (5,715 ) — Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (51,675 ) 24,271 87,662 66,127 Income tax benefit (expense) 102 (8,501 ) (25,205 ) (11,724 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (51,573 ) 15,770 62,457 54,403 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 3,882 — (99,513 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax 1,860 (12,691 ) 1,860 (9,948 ) Net income (loss) (49,713 ) 6,961 64,317 (55,058 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 56 25 392 104 Net income (loss) attributable to Belden stockholders $ (49,769 ) $ 6,936 $ 63,925 $ (55,162 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 44,927 44,620 44,802 44,778 Diluted 45,729 44,848 45,361 44,937 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Belden stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.15 ) $ 0.35 $ 1.39 $ 1.21 Discontinued operations — 0.09 — (2.22 ) Disposal of discontinued operations 0.04 (0.28 ) 0.04 (0.22 ) Net income (loss) $ (1.11 ) $ 0.16 $ 1.43 $ (1.23 ) Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Belden stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.15 ) $ 0.35 $ 1.37 $ 1.21 Discontinued operations — 0.09 — (2.22 ) Disposal of discontinued operations 0.04 (0.28 ) 0.04 (0.22 ) Net income (loss) $ (1.11 ) $ 0.15 $ 1.41 $ (1.23 ) Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Enterprise Solutions Industrial Solutions Total Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Segment Revenues $ 294,312 $ 343,246 $ 637,558 Segment EBITDA 39,705 60,270 99,975 Segment EBITDA margin 13.5 % 17.6 % 15.7 % Depreciation expense 5,609 6,134 11,743 Amortization of intangibles 4,393 5,208 9,601 Amortization of software development intangible assets 22 792 814 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 6,044 5,309 11,353 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures — (750 ) (750 ) Goodwill and other asset impairment — 131,178 131,178 For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Segment Revenues $ 227,731 $ 270,809 $ 498,540 Segment EBITDA 26,140 47,259 73,399 Segment EBITDA margin 11.5 % 17.5 % 14.7 % Depreciation expense 5,447 5,954 11,401 Amortization of intangibles 5,396 10,693 16,089 Amortization of software development intangible assets 61 515 576 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,410 1,400 2,810 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Segment Revenues $ 1,074,426 $ 1,333,674 $ 2,408,100 Segment EBITDA 143,236 227,946 371,182 Segment EBITDA margin 13.3 % 17.1 % 15.4 % Depreciation expense 21,594 24,346 45,940 Amortization of intangibles 17,595 20,751 38,346 Amortization of software development intangible assets 94 2,806 2,900 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 13,800 10,092 23,892 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (6,828 ) 1,792 (5,036 ) Goodwill and other asset impairment — 140,461 140,461 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Segment Revenues $ 872,415 $ 990,301 $ 1,862,716 Segment EBITDA 99,333 147,626 246,959 Segment EBITDA margin 11.4 % 14.9 % 13.3 % Depreciation expense 20,655 21,815 42,470 Amortization of intangibles 21,662 42,733 64,395 Amortization of software development intangible assets 245 1,576 1,821 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 7,720 4,538 12,258 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 125 — 125

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 (In thousands) Total Segment Revenues $ 637,558 $ 498,540 $ 2,408,100 $ 1,862,716 Adjustments related to acquisitions 1,352 — — — Consolidated Revenues $ 638,910 $ 498,540 $ 2,408,100 $ 1,862,716 Total Segment EBITDA $ 99,975 $ 73,399 $ 371,182 $ 246,959 Total non-operating pension benefit (cost) 1,355 (2,474 ) 4,476 (395 ) Non-operating pension settlement loss — 3,153 — 3,153 Eliminations (47 ) (78 ) (119 ) (480 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 101,283 74,000 375,539 249,237 Goodwill and other asset impairment (131,178 ) — (140,461 ) — Interest expense, net (16,055 ) (15,700 ) (62,695 ) (58,888 ) Depreciation expense (11,743 ) (11,401 ) (45,940 ) (42,470 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (11,353 ) (2,810 ) (23,892 ) (12,258 ) Amortization of intangibles (9,601 ) (16,089 ) (38,346 ) (64,395 ) Amortization of software development intangible assets (814 ) (576 ) (2,900 ) (1,821 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (5,715 ) — Non-operating pension settlement loss — (3,153 ) — (3,153 ) Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 750 — 5,036 (125 ) Gain on sale of note receivable 27,036 — 27,036 — Income from continuing operations before taxes $ (51,675 ) $ 24,271 $ 87,662 $ 66,127

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 643,757 $ 501,994 Receivables, net 412,217 296,817 Inventories, net 345,354 247,298 Other current assets 65,700 52,289 Total current assets 1,467,028 1,098,398 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 349,814 368,620 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,464 54,787 Goodwill 1,152,472 1,251,938 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 301,696 287,071 Deferred income taxes 32,321 29,536 Other long-lived assets 34,882 49,384 $ 3,417,677 $ 3,139,734 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 384,223 $ 244,120 Accrued liabilities 334,316 276,641 Total current liabilities 718,539 520,761 Long-term debt 1,459,991 1,573,726 Postretirement benefits 120,997 160,400 Deferred income taxes 59,990 38,400 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,225 46,398 Other long-term liabilities 34,853 42,998 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 833,627 823,605 Retained earnings 505,717 450,876 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,566 ) (191,851 ) Treasury stock (313,994 ) (332,552 ) Total Belden stockholders’ equity 955,287 750,581 Noncontrolling interests 795 6,470 Total stockholders’ equity 956,082 757,051 $ 3,417,677 $ 3,139,734

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 64,317 $ (55,058 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,988 108,687 Goodwill and other asset impairment 140,461 113,007 Share-based compensation 24,871 20,030 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,715 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,575 (19,410 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals: Receivables (119,012 ) 70,707 Inventories (92,984 ) (8,507 ) Accounts payable 135,666 (43,567 ) Accrued liabilities 61,241 7,374 Income taxes (6,448 ) (22,823 ) Other assets (12,693 ) 2,018 Other liabilities (20,642 ) 906 Net cash provided by operating activities 272,055 173,364 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (90,982 ) (90,215 ) Cash from (used for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (73,340 ) 590 Purchase of intangible assets (3,650 ) — Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 30,234 3,161 Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold 45,735 54,821 Net cash used for investing activities (92,003 ) (31,643 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under borrowing arrangements (360,304 ) (190,000 ) Cash dividends paid (9,056 ) (9,029 ) Debt issuance costs paid (8,173 ) — Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (5,570 ) (1,388 ) Payments under financing lease obligations (3,151 ) (194 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest holders (2,682 ) — Payments under share repurchase program — (35,000 ) Payment of earnout consideration — (29,300 ) Borrowings under credit arrangements 356,010 190,000 Net cash used for financing activities (32,926 ) (74,911 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,363 ) 9,299 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 141,763 76,109 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 501,994 425,885 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 643,757 $ 501,994

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement includes the results of discontinued operations up to the disposal date, July 2, 2020.

BELDEN INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business’ core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP revenues $ 638,910 $ 498,540 $ 2,408,100 $ 1,862,716 Adjustments related to acquisitions (1,352 ) — — — Adjusted revenues $ 637,558 $ 498,540 $ 2,408,100 $ 1,862,716 GAAP gross profit $ 228,207 $ 175,256 $ 854,362 $ 663,289 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 7,002 482 11,308 704 Amortization of software development intangible assets 814 576 2,900 1,821 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (1,352 ) — 2,349 125 Adjusted gross profit $ 234,671 $ 176,314 $ 870,919 $ 665,939 GAAP gross profit margin 35.7 % 35.2 % 35.5 % 35.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin 36.8 % 35.4 % 36.2 % 35.8 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (121,652 ) $ (91,059 ) $ (426,335 ) $ (366,188 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 4,351 2,328 12,584 11,554 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 602 — (7,385 ) — Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (116,699 ) $ (88,731 ) $ (421,136 ) $ (354,634 ) GAAP and adjusted research and development expenses $ (29,787 ) $ (25,663 ) $ (124,660 ) $ (107,296 ) GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations $ (51,573 ) $ 15,770 $ 62,457 $ 54,403 Interest expense, net 16,055 15,700 62,695 58,888 Income tax expense (benefit) (102 ) 8,501 25,205 11,724 Gain on sale of note receivable (27,036 ) — (27,036 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 5,715 — Non-operating pension settlement loss — 3,153 — 3,153 Total non-operating adjustments (11,083 ) 27,354 66,579 73,765 Goodwill and other asset impairment 131,178 — 140,461 — Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 11,353 2,810 23,892 12,258 Amortization of intangible assets 9,601 16,089 38,346 64,395 Amortization of software development intangible assets 814 576 2,900 1,821 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (750 ) — (5,036 ) 125 Total operating income adjustments 152,196 19,475 200,563 78,599 Depreciation expense 11,743 11,401 45,940 42,470 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,283 $ 74,000 $ 375,539 $ 249,237 GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations margin (8.1 ) % 3.2 % 2.6 % 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 % 14.8 % 15.6 % 13.4 % GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations $ (51,573 ) $ 15,770 $ 62,457 $ 54,403 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 56 25 392 104 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Belden stockholders $ (51,629 ) $ 15,745 $ 62,065 $ 54,299 GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations $ (51,573 ) $ 15,770 $ 62,457 $ 54,403 Plus: Operating income adjustments from above 152,196 19,475 200,563 78,599 Plus: Loss on debt extinguishment — — 5,715 — Plus: Non-operating pension settlement loss — 3,153 — 3,153 Less: Gain on sale of note receivable 27,036 — 27,036 — Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 56 25 392 104 Less: Tax effect of adjustments above 13,363 (2,172 ) 24,365 12,515 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden stockholders $ 60,168 $ 40,545 $ 216,942 $ 123,536 GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ (1.15 ) $ 0.35 $ 1.37 $ 1.21 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.32 $ 0.90 $ 4.78 $ 2.75 GAAP diluted weighted average shares 44,927 44,848 45,361 44,937 Adjustment for anti-dilutive shares that are dilutive under adjusted measures 802 — — — Adjusted diluted weighted average shares 45,729 44,848 45,361 44,937

Contacts

Belden Investor Relations

314-854-8054

Investor.Relations@Belden.com

