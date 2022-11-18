Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA

Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beldeninc–Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.

The Belden CIC model was developed to address key business goals and outcomes that encompass various areas of customers’ operations. These include safety, automation, quality and productivity, all tested to simulate challenges and stressors a network may face.

This celebration of the newest Customer Innovation Center showcased Belden’s capabilities to provide customized Industry 4.0 solutions to build a reliable network foundation for the digital world. Belden uses a vendor-agnostic approach to provide best-in-class consulting to transform ideas into solutions and technical support, empowering companies to feel secure and maintain focus on their business objectives.

Belden’s purpose to build the foundation for a digital world is at the forefront of their work. They unify data across disparate systems, sensors and networks, making it easier to automate and optimize processes while keeping operations safe and secure. The CICs are a keystone piece of their growth strategy, allowing them to deliver on the solutions model to enhance operations, create greater efficiencies and minimize downtime.

“With the opening of Santa Clara, we are excited to get an opportunity to co-innovate with our North and South American customers and deliver customized digitization solutions to enable their digital transformation,” said Vinod Rana, Vice President of Technical Solutions for Belden.

Belden is excited to celebrate this advancement in technology in Santa Clara and looks forward to announcing their next Customer Innovation Center opening in 2023. To learn more about what is possible at a Belden CIC, visit the Customer Innovation Center.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Rachael Matthews



Communications Director



317-379-7979



Rachael.matthews@belden.com