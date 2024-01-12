Belden Expands Operations in India with Phase 2 of Pune Plant

PUNE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, has marked a significant milestone in its operations in India with the groundbreaking ceremony of expansion of their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. This expansion adds to the existing footprint by 19,000 square meters and represents a substantial investment of approximately $40M (INR 330 Crores), reaffirming Belden’s commitment to meeting the region’s burgeoning demand.





“In India, where industrial, broadcast and enterprise markets are experiencing remarkable growth, our expansion is strategically positioned to cater to this unique opportunity. With the expansion of our facility, we are emphasizing our dedication to sourcing raw materials locally. This underscores our unwavering commitment to ‘Made in India for the World.’ With the strategic establishment of this facility, we not only strengthen our domestic roots but also envision it as a pivotal export hub,” said Dr. Ashish Chand, President and CEO.

The expansion will result in a substantial increase in Belden’s production capabilities, allowing the company to meet the rising demands for network and data solutions. With this investment, Belden aims to strengthen its foothold in both domestic and foreign markets. The phase II of Chakan plant will serve as a hub for delivering high-quality products for network infrastructure solutions worldwide.

The expansion of the current manufacturing plant aligns seamlessly with Belden’s substantial investments and capabilities showcased at their Customer Innovation Center (CIC) and R&D/ engineering facilities in India. It underscores the company’s commitment to excellence, quality, and continuous innovation in delivering market leading solutions.

Belden’s expanded facility will be equipped to manufacture state-of-the-art specialized Ethernet switches and firewalls designed for industrial and building automation, connectivity solutions and assemblies of patch cords and connectors tailored for diverse industrial applications, reinforcing Belden’s global impact.

Commenting on the expansion, Brian Lieser, EVP, Industrial Automation Solutions at Belden, said, “This expansion underscores Belden’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the automation market. We are excited about the enhanced capabilities this facility brings, allowing us to better serve our clients and contribute to the growth of the automation and smart infrastructure industries both locally and internationally.”

The ongoing investment in manufacturing facilities reflects Belden’s commitment and ability to adapt to changing customer requirements and fostering the expansion of the Indian market. It speaks also of the positive impact of innovating, creating jobs, and contributing to the advancement of automation technologies globally.

For more information about Belden, please visit https://www.belden.com/.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden, Belden Customer Innovation Center and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Kshmendra Narain



Marketing Director, APAC



+65 9726 4068



kshmendra.narain@belden.com