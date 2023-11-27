Belden Expands Data Solutions with the Belden Horizon Software Suite

Company Will Highlight UX Simplification and Streamlined Integration at AWS re:Invent 2023





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, has announced the expansion of its data engineering capabilities through the Belden Horizon software suite. This expansion enables the convergence of real-time IT/OT data, wired/wireless data from various disparate sources and the conversion, contextualization and curation of this data using edge computing. The Belden Horizon software suite automates and simplifies traditionally manual data collection, ingestion and operational processes. This allows for more data to be available and analytics-ready, generating better near real-time insights.

Belden is simplifying the user experience and reduce integration efforts with leaders in this space. The Belden Horizon software suite seamlessly integrates with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Industrial Data Fabric, ensuring holistic data provisioning with proper context from edge to cloud. Accenture provided the edge and cloud engineering capabilities required to set up data pipelines that deliver actionable insights in a scalable and repeatable manner, all enabled by the Belden Horizon software.

Belden will highlight the software suite at this week’s AWS re:Invent show in Las Vegas, where it will co-exhibit with CloudRail, its recent acquisition. CloudRail is a fully managed solution that enables companies to acquire data from industrial environments, pre-process it locally and send it to any cloud.

Industrial verticals today face constant pressure on cost, agility, reliability and labor shortages, necessitating rapid digitalization and automation of operations. The Belden Horizon software suite simplifies the process of data ingestion, enhances the resilience of converged networks and provides predictive insights. These insights enable stakeholders to take proactive measures to avoid downtime or improve operational efficiency.

The Belden Horizon software suite includes products such as Belden Horizon Data Operations (BHDO), which enables users to connect to various heterogeneous OT assets, convert protocols into a common format, contextualize data locally with edge computing capability and deploy AI/ML models at the edge. These models provide valuable insights for operational performance. Deployments of BHDO can be managed and scaled using complementary software, Belden Horizon Data Manager (BHDM). Additionally, Belden Horizon Console (BHC), a cloud-hosted SaaS, enables remote, secure and scalable management and orchestration of edge infrastructure, both hardware and software. In the coming months, the capabilities of the Belden Horizon software suite will continue to expand, leveraging Belden’s deep expertise in industrial networks to help users derive insights from their OT network traffic. This includes alerts about network anomalies identified using Belden-curated machine learning (ML) models.

“We are looking for ways to break down data silos, avoid point solutions and democratize OT data to enable more possibilities,” said Sylvia Feng, Head of Solutions at Belden. “Belden Horizon software reduces manual integration efforts and provides an intelligent, scalable and repeatable data on-ramp for cloud computing.”

For more information on Belden Horizon software and Belden’s data engineering capabilities, please visit Belden at Booth #580 at re:Invent or go to belden.com/belden-horizon. Belden and Accenture will present a breakout session for re:Invent attendees to learn more about these expanded network and data solutions; please refer to the session information below:

Session ID: IOT103-S



Session Title: Belden: Digitizing Operations with Network & Data Solutions (sponsored by Accenture)



Location: Wynn – Cristal 7



Date: Tuesday, November 28



Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30PM

About Belden



Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden, Belden Horizon, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

