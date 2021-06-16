BehavioSec Granted U.S. Patents for Mobile Authentication and Social Engineering Detection

Company expands patent portfolio with unique capabilities that double visibility into Android phones and improve detection of fraud from social engineering, RATS, and device theft

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BehavioSec, the industry pioneer and technology leader for behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, today announced the successful grant of two additional U.S. patents for its innovative method of verifying user identity and detecting fraud. Since its 2008 founding, BehavioSec has successfully been granted 24 U.S. patents, demonstrating the company’s continual commitment to the innovation and development of behavioral biometrics technology. With this new addition to their patent portfolio, BehavioSec technology can better protect digital identities and consumers on mobile devices from increasingly sophisticated, social engineering attacks – helping stop fraud before the damage is done.

Today, BehavioSec already protects over 180 million people and 20 billion annual transactions across the globe. But as mobile devices continue to increase as a means of conducting financial transactions and accessing account information, consumers and institutions are often trading security and placing more value on the convenience and experience of using them. The new BehavioSec patent US20200074053A1 offers a leap forward in protecting the over 3 billion Android devices in use today. The technology behind this patent allows BehavioSec customers to double the actionable intelligence gleaned from each Android keystroke – without friction, latency, or intrusive data collection. This new technology also instantly matches mobile digital identities against their inherent and unique behavioral biometrics profiles – securing them from fraud like banking trojans, remote access attacks, device theft, and social engineering scams.

For social engineering scams (when legitimate customers are tricked or coached into fraudulent transactions), the new BehavioSec patent US20210117979A1 improves the detection and blocking of these scams at scale. It is a further advancement of the company’s 2019 patent US20200118138A1 that enhanced accuracy and added new methods of detection on mobile devices. With this defensive layer, institutions have greater sensitivity and visibility into subtle behavioral anomalies resulting from stress, hesitation, and duress, which are often key indicators that an attack like voice phishing or authorized push payment (APP) fraud is occurring. These types of fraud methods are typically invisible to traditional methods like device fingerprinting or knowledge-based challenges and can only be detected at scale by employing continuous authentication using frictionless technologies like behavioral biometrics.

“In order to reduce fraudulent activity, customers need to be protected where it matters most, their digital identity,” said Neil Costigan, CEO at BehavioSec. “These additions to our patent portfolio are geared towards increasing visibility and improving detection capabilities to offer our customers the most comprehensive security, fighting fraud before it happens.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of BehavioSec announcing SOC 2 compliance certification and new platform features (version 5.4) that boost enrollment speed, performance, and mobile fraud detection capabilities. For more information on the BehavioSec behavioral biometrics platform and how it safeguards users, visit www.behaviosec.com.

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec is the industry pioneer and technology leader for behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions today.

Deployed across Global 2000 companies to dramatically reduce fraud, friction, threat, and theft, BehavioSec verifies and protects human digital identities by understanding how we uniquely type and swipe across our ever-changing devices. Whether used in the Cloud or on-premises, BehavioSec delivers the superior user experience, precision, and scale needed by organizations to keep customers engaged while catching evasive, real-time attacks other solutions miss.

Founded in the Nordics in 2008 out of groundbreaking research, industry-recognized BehavioSec partners with market leaders and organizations like DARPA, and has earned investment from top investment firms like Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures, and Octopus Ventures. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices worldwide, BehavioSec is ready to help you reduce risk, improve compliance, and digitally transform your distributed workforce and customer experience. www.behaviosec.com.

