“Before It Happened” Podcast Wins Five 2022 Davey Awards

Podcast takes Gold for best narrative show, host and website, and takes two Silver for best episodes

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#futureBefore It Happened, a podcast that showcases the visionaries and the ideas that are changing our future, today announced it has won five 2022 Davey Awards. The podcast won three gold awards for “Best Narrative Show,” “Best Host” Donna Loughlin, and “Best Website/Brand,” and two silver awards for best episodes: “Envisioning a Sustainable Future and a Free Ukraine with Daniel Tonkopi” and “Taking On the $100 Billion Pet Food Industry with Because Animals’ Shannon Falconer.” The Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide.


“Over the past year I’ve had the pleasure to speak with true visionaries who were bold enough to follow their dreams and make them a reality,” said Donna Loughlin, host of Before It Happened. “To be recognized by the Davey Awards is a great honor and will further fuel our efforts at Before It Happened to serve as inspiration for our listeners and encourage them to bring their own visions to life.”

Before It Happened was selected from over 2,000 entries across the U.S. and from around the world. The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). Current membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. For a full list of 2022 Davey Award winners, visit www.daveyawards.com.

Before It Happened takes you behind the scenes with visionaries from an array of industries and philosophies who are shaping our future. The show is produced by Donna Loughlin and Katie Soonku Wood from StudioPod Media in San Francisco. The podcast team includes Nicole Genova, show coordinator, with additional editing and music provided by Nodalab; writing by Jack Buehrer and Susanna Camp; Keith Evans, website; Michael Erwin, editorial services; Sarah Wilson, social media, and Doug Penman, designer of show art.

In addition to hosting Before It Happened, Donna Loughlin is president & founder of LMGPR, an award-winning, full-service public relations firm. Founded in 2002, LMGPR has brought more than 500 companies across the globe to market from Silicon Valley.

Before It Happened is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Stitcher, and Audible. To listen and subscribe to Before It Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com. Follow the show on Instagram at @beforeithappenedshow.

About Before It Happened

Before It Happened is a show about visionaries and the moments, events, and realizations that inspired them to change our lives for the better. Hosted by award-winning storyteller and LMGPR Founder Donna Loughlin, this podcast takes you on a journey with the innovators who imagined—and are still imagining—the future. From AI to transportation and just about anything you can put in your home, office or pocket, hear from futurists themselves as they tell their stories of how they brought their visions to life. For more information on Before It Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com.

