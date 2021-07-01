Home Business Wire “Before It Happened” Podcast Chronicles Visionary Ideas That Became Reality
Business Wire

“Before It Happened” Podcast Chronicles Visionary Ideas That Became Reality

di Business Wire

Weekly series focuses on those who are changing our future and what drives them

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#future–A new podcast, Before It Happened, showcases the visionaries and the ideas that are changing our future. Hosted by award-winning storyteller and founder of LMGPR, Donna Loughlin, Before It Happened is an exploration of their journey and inspiration. Before It Happened is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Stitcher, and Audible.


“I’m constantly amazed by visionaries and the future they imagine,” said Donna Loughlin, host of Before It Happened. “I’m fascinated with the entrepreneurial spirit and the singular lightbulb moment that inspired these visionaries to push forward. Before It Happened is dedicated to telling the story of how they brought their ideas to life.”

Before It Happened is a weekly podcast featuring a variety of innovators and futurists across industries whose cutting-edge products and ideas are impacting the world around us. Initial guests include:

  • Al Alcorn, creator of Pong
  • Peter Shankman, futurist and entrepreneur
  • Jay Giraud, founder & CEO, Damon Motors
  • Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder, Monarch Tractor
  • William Santana Lee and Stacy Dean Stephens, co-founders, Knightscope
  • Donald Burlock, author, Superhuman by Design
  • Komal and Anoop Choong, co-founders, Zohr
  • Andy Lowery, co-founder, Realwear
  • Tyler Florence, chef, restaurateur, author, filmmaker, and social media influencer
  • Jamie Bianchini, entrepreneur and author, Ludela, Peace Peddlers

For nearly 20 years, Before It Happened Host Donna Loughlin has been at the helm of LMGPR, a Silicon Valley-based PR agency servicing the world. The industry veteran has ushered in five personal IPOs and taken hundreds of ideas from napkin conversations to market leaders. In her career, Donna has secured more than a dozen personal and agency awards from global organizations and is a former journalist and radio host.

For more information on Before It Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com.

About Before It Happened

Before It Happened is a show about visionaries and the moments, events, and realizations that inspired them to change our lives for the better. Hosted by award-winning storyteller and LMGPR Founder Donna Loughlin, this podcast takes you on a journey with the innovators who imagined—and are still imagining—the future. From AI to transportation and just about anything you can put in your home, office or pocket, hear from futurists themselves as they tell their stories of how they brought their visions to life. For more information on Before It Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin

donna@lmgpr.com

(408) 393-5575

Articoli correlati

Mimio Education by Boxlight Grows Tech Engagement in School District

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Boxlight--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces...
Continua a leggere

Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement with Florida Certification Board to Improve Online Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tyler expands footprint to serve independent certification and regulatory boards PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #CAVU--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today...
Continua a leggere

MAPFRE Launches MotionSmart℠ to Reward Safe Driving, in Partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Business Wire Business Wire -
New MAPFRE policyholders in Massachusetts may save up to 20% on their annual premium with MotionSmart WEBSTER, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mimio Education by Boxlight Grows Tech Engagement in School District

Business Wire