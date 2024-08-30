Bedrock Security Selected as SC Media 2024 Excellence Award Finalist

Data Security Leader Nominated for Most Promising Early-Stage Start-Up





MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bedrock Security, the frictionless data security company, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious SC Awards for 2024. The company has been shortlisted in the Most Promising Early-Stage Start-Up category, a testament to its groundbreaking contributions to securing data in the Cloud and GenAI era.

The SC Awards, one of the most respected accolades in the industry, celebrates solutions, companies and individuals who demonstrate exceptional cybersecurity innovation, strength, and commitment. Bedrock Security’s recognition in this highly competitive category highlights its rapid growth, technological advancement, and overall fiscal and workforce expansion.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards,” said Bruno Kurtic, CEO of Bedrock Security. “This nomination reflects our team’s dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations today: data. As a company, we are driven by our mission to keep our customers’ data safe with the latest innovation in today’s dynamic threat landscape. This acknowledgment from SC Media validates our efforts.”

Bedrock Security, the frictionless data security company, tackles the rapidly growing challenge of securing data in the Cloud and GenAI era. Traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) tools are plagued by false positives, rely on brittle rules based policies, and can’t scale to keep up with data growth and rate of change. Modern enterprises have been challenged to operationalize data security in large data environments. Bedrock’s flagship offering stands out by utilizing the industry’s only AI Reasoning engine (AIR) to eliminate false positives and scan massive environments in hours, not months. This approach ensures that enterprises can protect their data efficiently without the resource demands typically associated with traditional data security solutions.

Please see the full list of finalists here. Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Bedrock Security, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

About Bedrock Security

Bedrock Security, the frictionless data security company, is revolutionizing data security in the cloud and GenAI era with its leading data security platform powered by the industry’s only AI Reasoning Engine (AIR). Bedrock delivers the speed, scale, and precision demanded by modern enterprises to embrace the explosive growth of data without introducing risk. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by Greylock, the company is led by industry veterans in cloud, GenAI, and cybersecurity. To learn more, visit https://www.bedrock.security.

