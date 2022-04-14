Bectran Launches Automated Secretary of State Verification to Help Organizations Accelerate the Credit Decision-Making Process and Curtail Incidences of Fraud

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. has released the industry-leading automated Secretary of State Corporate Verification solution. The Secretary of State Corporate Verification solution allows companies to automatically verify the corporate identity and business profile of potential business credit customers by referencing Secretary of State databases across all 50 states. Corporate identity verification helps companies to identify and isolate potential fraudulent transactions.

Currently, manual corporate identity verification is a slow and error-prone process, causing delays in credit decision-making that prolong new customer onboarding. Companies verifying the identity of potential business customers must navigate to the state specific Secretary of State website where the details are listed and perform a manual search. This process can be time-consuming when the volume of transactions requiring corporate identity verification is high. However, abandoning the corporate identity verification process could create potential exposure to fictitious entities.

The Bectran Secretary of State Corporate Verification solution initiates significant advancements in the ease, speed, and simplicity of business identity verification. This solution was designed to automatically transmit data in between the Bectran platform and Secretary of State databases, allowing businesses to fully automate the corporate identity verification process, while remaining fully compliant with internal audit requirements. Bectran’s use of real-time data validation reduces application processing time up to 90% for faster credit decision-making.

“Purchase credit fraud is best prevented during the credit origination process, so that companies can identify bad actors and prevent losses before they occur. Integrating Secretary of State Verification into the Bectran Credit Management system has enabled our customers to quickly validate business entity information in real-time, eliminating the need to manually search for corporate information in respective Secretary of State websites. This solution delivers immediate improvements to businesses’ fraud risk management efforts while creating a more efficient customer credit application process,” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran.

Secretary of State Verification is now generally available to our customers.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

