Beaverton School District Benefits from PowerSchool Solutions for Optimized K-12 Enterprise Resource Planning

Oregon school district sees improvements to finance, human resource, and payroll operations by implementing PowerSchool Unified Administration™ BusinessPlus

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Beaverton School District (BSD) in Washington County, Oregon is opting to extend its use of PowerSchool Unified Administration™ BusinessPlus after benefitting from using the solution for its K-12 enterprise resource planning needs. Since implementing BusinessPlus, BSD has been able to reduce paper-based processes, automate workflows, and reduce costs.

“We’ve used PowerSchool’s BusinessPlus platform for over 20 years, and it continues to serve as a great tool for helping to effectively manage our district’s finance and HR operations,” said Jim Newton, Manager of Application Development & Systems Support, Beaverton School District. “Whether it’s been managing budgets or payroll distribution, PowerSchool continues to offer a trusted solution we can count on for creating more efficient internal workflows.”

Since 1997, BSD has used Unified Administration™ BusinessPlus to manage the district’s enterprise resource planning and compliance efforts. Configured for finance and human resource professionals, Unified Administration BusinessPlus provides users with an integrated, cloud-based platform to facilitate finance, HR and payroll responsibilities. Users can enjoy an easy-to-use system, capable of providing informative dashboards, and insights to create strategic decisions and obtain better visibility into how to fully maximize district resources. BusinessPlus ensures compliance by allowing BSD to easily manage teacher contracts, payroll, workflows, and fund accounting in accordance with the latest state-required reports.

“As a long-time BusinessPlus user, Beaverton School District is a clear example of how a leading Enterprise Resource Planning solution can yield more efficient administrative operations,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “The impact and trust we’ve developed with Beaverton School District for over two decades is a testament to our collaborative nature and dedication to customer success, and we look forward to supporting the district for years to come.”

BSD is a public school district located in Washington County, Oregon. As the third largest school system in Oregon, BSD offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum across its 54 total schools for over 39,000 students. Along with offering standard and advanced learning curriculums, BSD offers educational opportunities through magnet-like option schools and Career & Technical Education programs.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

