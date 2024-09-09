Home Business Wire Beats introduces new line of cases with MagSafe and Camera Control support...
Beats introduces new line of cases with MagSafe and Camera Control support for the iPhone 16 lineup

Available in four premium colors for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beats today announced a new line of iPhone cases with support for MagSafe and Camera Control. Lined with soft microfiber material and bold interior accent colors, the Beats case for the iPhone 16 lineup is available to order starting today in four sophisticated colors, Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue and Sunset Purple, for $49 (U.S.) from apple.com.


We’re delighted to introduce the first iPhone case designed by Beats,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Beats has always been synonymous with distinctive style and vibrant colors and our new cases are the perfect way to accessorize the new iPhone 16 lineup.”

The hardshell polycarbonate back is complemented by flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption, while making the case thin, light and easy to grip. The smooth outer surface is treated with a glossy scratch-resistant coating for extra protection, and the soft microfiber lining protects the iPhone. Beats cases work seamlessly with the new Camera Control on the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer that communicates finger movements to the Camera Control.

The case is MagSafe compatible, with built-in magnets that align perfectly with all iPhone 16 models for an easy attach experience and efficient wireless charging.

Beats iPhone 16 case packaging is 100% fiber-based. The wood fibers are 100% recycled or responsibly sourced.1

1. Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from our calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.

