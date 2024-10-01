BearingPoint is B Corp Certified

The management and technology consultancy joins a community of businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy









AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accountability–Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced it is now B Corp Certified, meeting one of its ambitious sustainability goals and joining a community of businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. B Lab, the international network behind the B Corp movement, verified that BearingPoint has met high standards of social and environmental impact, made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and is demonstrating accountability and transparency.

“Being B Corp Certified is another big achievement for BearingPoint and our clients as we move toward a more sustainable and diverse future. It shows our commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion. ‘Together we are more than business’ is more than a slogan for us. It is our purpose because we’re all in this together, and we aspire to do more for people, the planet, and society,” said Axelle Paquer, Sustainability Sponsor in BearingPoint’s Management Committee.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B stands for benefit. B Corps are committed to balancing purpose and profit. They form a movement transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

The B Corp Certification takes a comprehensive look at a business’ operations and assesses its Impact Business Model in five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. To become a Certified B Corp, a company must achieve a minimum verified score of 80 points across the impact areas by providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices of different kinds, ranging from energy, waste and water use to worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. BearingPoint excelled especially in the areas of workers and governance.

BearingPoint is now part of a global community of over 9,000 businesses that are B Corp Certified.

Axelle Paquer said: “We are very proud of achieving B Corp Certification, and we worked hard to reach this goal we set in 2020. It was one of the four strategic priorities of our Sustainability Strategy 2025, and we committed to setting challenging targets and accelerating our impact locally and globally. Our firm will continue to be bold to reach all our ambitious sustainability goals, and being B Corp Certified is something we and our clients can look to for inspiration.”

BearingPoint’s strategic sustainability priorities also include Sustainable Ways of Working (SWOW), an approach to implement more sustainability and diversity in its projects, Female Acceleration to increase female representation in leadership positions, and Emission Zero to reduce its emissions 50 percent in comparison to the baseline year 2019. BearingPoint’s latest Sustainability Report, “Making progress together,” shares the firm’s accomplishments on its sustainability journey. It details how the firm has reduced its carbon footprint by 53% per person compared to 2019, the measures implemented to become “sustainable by design” in its daily practice, and how it engaged with local communities and pushed forward for more female representation.

Mathieu Mohorcic, Head of Certification at B Lab Germany, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome BearingPoint to the B Corp community. All B Corps have worked hard to assess their social and environmental impact. The certification is an important achievement and the beginning of a journey of continuous improvement. As a large management and technology consultancy, BearingPoint has now showcased its positive impact as a whole business. BearingPoint now can effectively inspire its clients around the globe and build collective action towards critical challenges. Do not forget: Leaders build communities, not just profits.”

About B Lab™

B Lab is the network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments, academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

