Bearing Raises $4.5M Oversubscribed Seed Round to Scale Physical Security Operations on the ServiceNow AI Platform

Today, companies are increasingly seeking tighter integration between physical and corporate security and the rest of the organization to grow enterprise resilience, compliance and business continuity. But, for decades, physical security workflows, data and assets have been managed across fragmented systems. Bearing is the first solution to bring physical security operations into ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, trusted by more than 85% of the Fortune 500.

“Physical security has historically operated outside the enterprise system of record, even as its importance has continued to rise,” said Jason Veiock, founder and CEO of Bearing. “As enterprises converge physical and cybersecurity operations, and expand device and asset management beyond traditional IT into facilities, OT and physical infrastructure, that gap becomes more pronounced. Bearing closes the gap by embedding physical security operations directly into ServiceNow with a workflow-first, enterprise-grade solution.”

The new investment reflects enterprise momentum toward platform consolidation and AI adoption. With Bearing, companies can extend ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric into physical security for the first time, enabling greater visibility, coordination and governance all within their system of record. Bearing also allows enterprises to take advantage of ServiceNow’s AI-powered workflows and AI agents within the realm of physical security, integrating it into their everyday operations, rather than as a disconnected tool.

“Congratulations to Bearing on their impressive growth and the transformative solution they've built on ServiceNow,” said Molly Fischer, vice president of global build ISV partners at ServiceNow. “Their success demonstrates the power of our partner ecosystem to extend ServiceNow's reach into critical areas, such as physical security operations. By combining deep industry expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform’s AI and workflow capabilities, Bearing is helping enterprises gain the visibility and control they need in an increasingly complex security landscape. We're proud to support their innovation and look forward to our continued partnership."

With the new funding, Bearing plans to grow its team and accelerate product development, allowing enterprises to use ServiceNow AI Agents to further automate physical security workflows.

“Bearing represents exactly the type of company we set out to support,” said Ashok Santhanam, Managing Director at AZ-VC. “Architected with a deep understanding of the enterprise security landscape, Bearing is uniquely positioned to further extend ServiceNow into a critical, under-served operational domain. We’re excited to help the team grow durable roots in Arizona as they continue to grow.”

“Since our initial investment, the Bearing team has shown strong execution against a clearly defined vision,” said Mike Langellier, partner at High Alpha. “Their progress reinforced our conviction that physical security represents a meaningful and underpenetrated opportunity within the enterprise, and that Bearing’s ServiceNow-native approach positions the company well to differentiate and scale.”

