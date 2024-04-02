Bear Robotics’ Servi Plus Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Bear Robotics, under the leadership of CEO John Ha, proudly announces that its AI-powered serving robot, Servi Plus, has been awarded top honor in the esteemed Public Design category at the iF Design Award 2024 held in Germany. Bolstered by a recent investment from LG Electronics, Bear Robotics now stands as a global beacon of cutting-edge technology and visionary design.









Amid fierce competition with over 11,000 entries from 72 countries, Servi Plus impressed a panel of 132 esteemed design experts who evaluated entries based on idea, form, function, differentiation, and impact.

The iF Design Award, revered as one of the world’s top three design accolades alongside the German Red Dot Design Award and the U.S. IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards), cements Bear Robotics’ status as an industry leader of innovation and creativity.

Following the success of their robot Servi at the International Design Awards in 2021, Servi Plus has garnered widespread acclaim for its revolutionary design tailored to elevate the experience of its customers, ensuring unparalleled performance and satisfaction. With intuitive features such as customizable tray configurations, adaptive displays, and responsive lighting, Servi Plus has captivated restaurateurs worldwide, setting a new benchmark in workflow operational efficiencies.

Armed with state-of-the-art suspension technology and advanced AI capabilities, Servi Plus effortlessly navigates all flooring types, including ramps, and executes drink delivery with precision. With simultaneous multi-robot functionality, allowing multiple robots to synchronize and collaborate at the same time with human-like intelligence, Servi Plus marks a significant stride in service automation.

Reflecting on this achievement, CEO John Ha underscores Bear Robotics’ unwavering commitment to user convenience and innovation. “Since our inception, we’ve endeavored to develop products that seamlessly fuse cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. As we move forward, our dedication to pushing the boundaries of functionality and aesthetics in service robotics remains steadfast.”

Founded in 2017, Bear Robotics manufactures self-driving indoor robots to assist employees on daily tasks and ease their workload. The Company’s flagship product, Servi Plus robots, have been deployed across hospitality, healthcare, retail, logistics and multi-story real estate venues in North America, Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit: www.BearRobotics.ai.

