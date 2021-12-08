Beamo Wins Best Enterprise Solution at the AWE 2021 Auggie Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beamo, an enterprise-grade digital twin solution for mission-critical facilities, takes home the trophy for Best Enterprise Solution at the AWE 2021 12th Auggie Awards at Santa Clara, CA.





The Auggie Awards is an annual award ceremony showcasing the best of the best in augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. The Best Enterprise Solution award was presented by Christine Perey, Board Member and Founder of AR for Enterprise Alliance.

As Perey mentioned, large enterprises around the world are now trying out AR solutions with the hopes of reducing risk and increasing workforce performance and flexibility. This year’s finalists for the Best Enterprise Solution greatly focused on collaboration between the enterprise customers and the providers of technology and how these two sides can create better solutions for even better business outcomes.

Beamo competed for the Best Enterprise Solution category and won against other XR solutions such as Arthur by Arthur Technologies, XR Guru by HoloPundits, Librestream Onsight Connect by Librestream, experienceCloud by room AG, and HP Reverb Omnicept Solution by HP, which were the finalists from a total of 83 nominees for the same category.

Naresh Parshotam, Head of Beamo, said, “ This is our first time at AWE and we’re blown away with receiving this award. Our mission is to connect people, places, and things. And with Beamo, we can make digital twins the new soul of the digital enterprise.” He added, “ We couldn’t have done it without the team and the CEO of 3i, Ken Kim, whose vision is to develop solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world.”

Ken Kim further added, “ The way we interact with others is rapidly changing today. 3i Inc. aims to facilitate easier means of creating and communicating our experiences in the physical world with other people through digital technologies.”

Other Auggie Award winners include ShapesXR for Best Collaboration Tool, Google Maps Live View for Best Consumer App, Tactsuit X40 for Best Interaction Product, and many more. Check out the list of all 2021 Auggie Awards winners.

About Beamo | www.beamo.ai

Beamo is an enterprise-grade digital twin solution for mission-critical facilities and sites. We make it natural for you to capture your most critical assets, augment them with tribal knowledge and collaborate from anywhere. Beamo’s state-of-the-art hardware and software platform simplifies and accelerates this for all enterprises. For additional information please visit beamo.ai.

About 3i Inc | www.3i.ai

3i provides both hardware and software solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world. With 29+ nationalities of employees working in more than 8 countries, 3i is a truly global and distributed company. Its solutions leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as AI/ML and AR/VR to help our customers create the most immersive experiences through rich content and digital twins. We believe 3i solutions will accelerate the creation of the metaverse through digital transformation, digitalization of content, and business workflows. For additional information please visit 3i.ai.

About AWE | www.awexr.com

With over 5,000 companies and 50,000 professionals from all over the world, AWE is the XR ecosystem marketplace to be at for solution providers and end-users to meet. Established since 2010, AWE hosts multiple events and activities for its XR. community such as major conferences in the US, EU, and Asia, free online webinars and local meetups, educational classes and workshops, the Auggie Awards, and more.

About Auggie Awards | www.awexr.com/usa-2021/auggie

The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 12th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

Contacts

Naresh Parshotam – Head of Beamo



3i Inc.



naresh.parshotam@3i.ai