Beam, the enterprise brand management SaaS platform, launches as an independent company

Previously a part of Monigle Inc., Beam will now go to market as its own entity, poised for explosive growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandAssetManagement–Today, Monigle, the 52-year-old Denver-based branding agency, officially announced that Beam, the company’s SaaS brand management platform, will become a standalone company.





Beam was originally created over 12 years ago as a solution for Monigle’s clients to deploy their brand assets. As it evolved over the ensuing dozen years, Beam became one of the world’s top brand enablement platforms providing myriad benefits, empowering marquee clients likes Salesforce, Peloton, Cigna, Optum, Aon, Schneider Electric, Stanford University Hospital, UC Health, S&P, and Deloitte, among many others, to enable their employees and other stakeholders to manifest their brands consistently and authentically.

“We’ve always taken great pride in what we built with Beam, and now it’s time to take it to the next level and enable the team to realize the full potential of this incredible organization. By allowing Beam to be a standalone company, Beam can seek outside investment, create new and unique partnerships, and build a next-generation platform, guided by some of the brightest minds in the community. We’ll maintain an investment in Beam’s success and look forward to continuing to partner with them on many client engagements,” said Gunnar Jacobs, Principal at Monigle.

Monigle will continue to play a role in Beam’s success, funding the company with an initial multimillion dollar investment to support Beam’s ongoing investment in services, technology, and people. In the past year, Beam has welcomed a significant number of new talent to the team.

Guiding Beam is CEO and Denver-based veteran tech executive Steve Foster. Foster was previously co-founder and chairman at Convercent (acquired by OneTrust), former president and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association, and current executive advisor at ForceMetrics, among many other notable roles.

“Joining Beam was a clear choice to me. This is a team that’s dedicated, motivated, and excited to grow quickly. Since day one, I could tell that Beam has got what it takes to propel the category forward. I’m appreciative for what Monigle has built over these past few years with Beam. I am excited to now build on that past success and grow Beam as its own independent software business, delivering even more value to our customers. Launching as a standalone company gives Beam the freedom to operate as a SaaS software provider, delivering faster growth, increased value, and more delighted customers,” said Foster.

The team at Beam currently has over 45 full-time employees and will maintain its Denver, Colorado headquarters. Beam expects to continue hiring in key positions over the next 12 months.

About Beam

Beam, the ‘heartbeat of your brand’ is a SaaS platform dedicated to enabling the world’s most successful brands to accurately and effectively represent themselves any and everywhere they appear. A home for brand guidelines, brand education, brand inspiration, brand assets, and brand helpdesk, Beam is the front door to all things Brand. Marquee clients include Salesforce, Peloton, Deloitte, Allstate, CBRE, T.Rowe Price, WTW, and Northwell Health, among many others. Learn more at gotbeam.com.

About Monigle

Monigle is a brand experience company fueled by humanizing brands to move people. Now in our 6th decade, we are one of the largest independent brand consultancies in the United States. We are independent in spirit and ownership, unbound to the status quo and shareholders. Fueled by 150 builders and makers across offices in Denver and New York and remotely, our teams create and deliver powerful, human brand experiences across a spectrum of services, including insights, strategy, creative, culture, activation, branded environments, and management. We solve problems by putting people at the core and creating memorable moments that drive human impact.

Humanizing Brands. Moving People. For more information, visit www.monigle.com.

