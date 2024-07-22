Home Business Wire Beacon Strengthens eCommerce Platform With Enhanced EagleView Integration
Business Wire

Beacon Strengthens eCommerce Platform With Enhanced EagleView Integration

di Business Wire

Contractors Benefit from New Beacon PRO+ Smart Order

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$becn #Ambition2025Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced today an enhanced alliance with EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, software, and analytics. This collaboration includes a seamless integration of EagleView’s detailed roof measurements with Beacon PRO+®, an industry-leading ecommerce platform.




Available exclusively in Beacon PRO+, Smart Order is a first-to-market digital tool that provides contractors with fast and accurate ordering utilizing EagleView’s aerial imagery measurement service. In under one minute, contractors can develop a complete materials list and place a customized order based on roof measurements.

“Beacon’s collaboration with EagleView makes it easy for contractors to quickly and accurately place digital orders, allowing them to run their business more efficiently and profitably,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Continued investment in our digital platform increases customer loyalty and enhances profit margin driving, above market growth in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

“EagleView is proud to collaborate with Beacon, making it easy for customers to turn measurement reports into orders all within Beacon PRO+. Beacon PRO+ automates workflow, saves time, and increases efficiency for roofers,” explained Allan York, EagleView’s Senior Vice President, Construction & Solar.

Customers can access the Beacon PRO+ Smart Order experience by logging in at: https://becn.com/beacon-pro-plus.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 560 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and service capabilities to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Binit Sanghvi

VP, Capital Markets and Treasurer

Binit.Sanghvi@becn.com
972-369-8005

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Lewis

VP, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility

Jennifer.Lewis@becn.com
571-752-1048

Articoli correlati

Fubo to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

oneNav’s L5-direct™ Technology Enables Defense and Location Services to Overcome GPS Jamming and Spoofing in Israel

Business Wire Business Wire -
oneNav’s first-of-its-kind GPS technology proves resilient to widespread GPS interference in live conflict zone near Haifa, Israel, where leading...
Continua a leggere

ICONIQ Growth Closes $5.75 Billion to Support the Next Generation of Exceptional Founders

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICONIQ Growth, ICONIQ’s venture and growth investing platform, announced the closing of $5.75 billion in capital commitments...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php