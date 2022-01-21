Beachbody on Demand Interactive Wins Good Housekeeping 2022 Fitness Award

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (“Beachbody”) (NYSE: BODY), a leader in subscription health and wellness, announced today its live interactive premium subscription tier, Beachbody On Demand Interactive (or “BODi” – pronounced “body”) has been selected as a winner of the Good Housekeeping 2022 Fitness Awards for Top Fitness Apps with the Best Classes on Demand.

“We are proud and humbled to receive this prestigious award from Good Housekeeping and can’t wait to help more people reach their fitness goals with BODi,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “BODi’s experience incorporating the subscriber into the cast delivers an unparalleled experience beyond anything offered in the at-home fitness space today.”

Launched in October 2021, BODi is a new interactive premium tier for Beachbody On Demand (BOD) that combines the immersive, supportive experience of live group exercise classes, but with the convenience of at-home workouts. BODi subscribers have access to a broad offering of daily live and on-demand classes that feature an assortment of classes that range from yoga to indoor cycling with its most recognized trainers including Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Jennifer Jacobs, Jericho McMatthews, Joel Freeman, Megan Davies, Idalis Velazquez, Amoila Cesar, Elise Joan, and others.

BODi uses a patent-pending technology that allows subscribers who opt-in to participate live on screen with Beachbody’s super trainers, further elevating the training quality of live and connected at-home workout content with the added benefit of stunning production value and popular music. This is achieved via the “BODcast,” an exclusive patent-pending feature that allows up to 100 members to apply to appear as part of the curated on-screen “cast” of each workout, having their image projected on the one-of-a-kind LED wall that serves as the backdrop on stage during select classes. The BODcast livestream feature allows users to experience the energy of a live group exercise class from the comfort of home while also receiving real-time feedback from instructors to the benefit of all viewers, a feature that dramatically improves the quality of in-home digital training.

The BODi tier is priced at $19.95 per month and requires a Beachbody on Demand membership.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company’s connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

