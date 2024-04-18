Be One of the 20 – F1® 24 Delivers All-New Dynamic Handling, Overhauled Career and More

Three-Time World Champion, Oracle Red Bull Racing F1® driver and F1® 24 Game Consultant Max Verstappen Returns as Cover Star of the Champions Edition

Watch the F1® 24 Reveal Trailer Here

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#f124–Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled the full feature set for F1® 24, an official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship™, launching earlier than previous seasons on May 31 across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Players will feel closer to the action with precision control, courtesy of the new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling. For the first time, fan-favourite Career mode allows players to compete as one of the 20 drivers from the 2024 F1® season and define their legacy, with even more ways to connect across Formula 1® and F2™. Watch the F1® 24 Reveal Trailer Here.





Working closely with current World Champion and Champions Edition cover star Max Verstappen, the new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling redefines the feel of the car to produce a realistic and predictable performance across wheel and pad. All-new suspension kinematics, upgraded tyre model, advanced aerodynamic simulation, and new engine and car setup options enhance the driving experience. Cornering, rolling resistance, brake pressure, ambient track temperature, and variable conditions enable drivers to receive immediate feedback to maximise their on-track performance.

Enhancements on and around the circuits add to the race week experience, including Silverstone which has received a significant update to deliver authentic circuit accuracy. Updates to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail International Circuit, and Jeddah Corniche Circuit ensure that in-game tracks match their real-world counterparts. Actual driver audio samples taken from F1® broadcasts add a new dimension as they react to on-track incidents. A new broadcast presentation package and cutscenes add to the race day immersion.

“The new handling model, powered by EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling will enable players to get maximum performance from their car, with authentic physics giving them the confidence in racing wheel to wheel with their rivals,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid.”

As part of the revamped Career mode, players can also choose from an up-and-coming competitor from F2™, a legendary icon, or create their own legacy. Further innovations to fully immerse drivers into the exhilarating world of Formula 1® include:

Gain Recognition: Build reputation within the Paddock through on-track objectives. Race-day tasks keep players focused on the chequered flag. Completing Contract Targets can help secure a new deal or pave the way for secret meetings to negotiate a move to a bitter rival.

Build reputation within the Paddock through on-track objectives. Race-day tasks keep players focused on the chequered flag. Completing Contract Targets can help secure a new deal or pave the way for secret meetings to negotiate a move to a bitter rival. R&D Upgrades: Driver reputation also affects the support players get from their team. The greater the rep, the more motivated the team. Players can go all-in on one innovation or spread the resources for more balanced development.

Driver reputation also affects the support players get from their team. The greater the rep, the more motivated the team. Players can go all-in on one innovation or spread the resources for more balanced development. Earn Accolades: In addition to short-term achievements, every driver has longer-term goals based on season expectations. These could range from number of Top 10 finishes, Pole Positions to claiming the World Championship.

In addition to short-term achievements, every driver has longer-term goals based on season expectations. These could range from number of Top 10 finishes, Pole Positions to claiming the World Championship. Race with a Friend: Join forces or race as rivals in two-player Career. With individual driver objectives, players must stay focused to become the team’s number one driver.

Join forces or race as rivals in two-player Career. With individual driver objectives, players must stay focused to become the team’s number one driver. Challenge Career: A perfect introduction before committing to a 24-race season. Jump into the shoes of a pre-selected F1® driver and compete in a series of mini seasons. Community voting will influence the conditions and circuits for future events.

Returning for a second season is F1® World, the home of Multiplayer, Grand Prix™, Time Trial and the new Fanzone feature. Players align with their favourite team and driver over the course of a Podium Pass season and join a game-wide, time-limited league that includes collaborative goals whilst competing against rival teams. Separately, My Team returns with the inclusion of two new icons, legendary former World Champion James Hunt and Colombia’s most successful F1® driver Juan Pablo Montoya, which are exclusive to Champion Edition players.

Drivers who pre-order* the digital-exclusive Champions Edition by May 1 gain immediate access to a selection of new-season F1® team liveries for use in Time Trial^ mode in F1® 23. They also receive Hunt and Montoya as Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin**, an F1® World Bumper Pack, up to three days of early access starting May 28, and one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Players pre-ordering the Standard Edition† featuring cover stars Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris will receive 5,000 Pitcoin** and an F1® World Starter Pack.***

Stay tuned for the full rundown of F1® 24 in the coming months. To keep up-to-date with the latest F1® game news and information, follow Formula 1® game website and social channels.

F1® 24 Champions Edition image was taken at FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PERMIO DE ESPAÑA 2023 and represents Oracle Red Bull Racing & Max Verstappen winning the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship title

