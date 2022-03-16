BCS Introduces Cloud Services Solution to Address Growing Demand From Government Organizations

New Offering Expands BCS Government Programs, Enhances Self-performance Operations Model

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BCS Data Center Operations (BCS), one of North America’s leading operators of data centers and critical infrastructure, has launched BCS Cloud Services, a solution developed to meet the growing demand for cloud-related services within national and state government agencies and their partners.





The new service further expands BCS’s growing Government Programs set of solutions while enhancing the BCS self-performance operations model. BCS Cloud Services allows organizations to migrate and manage digital assets, resources and applications to or within cloud-based environments, by leveraging the Google Cloud Platform. BCS’s solution architects utilize rules-based systems, follow best practices and hold Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and AWS Web Services certifications.

BCS Government Programs and BCS Cloud Services employ elements of the same delivery model successfully used with private industry partners to solve complex problems facing government agencies, including the need to develop custom solutions for highly regulated and compliant environments.

“BCS Government Programs was founded on the concept of freeing agencies and their partners to allow them to focus on their primary missions,” said BCS Chief Government Programs Officer Craig Harris. “Our Cloud Services solution-set seeks to eliminate the pain experienced by many organizations attempting to transform their way of doing business by going to the cloud.”

BCS Cloud Services has ties to BCS Mission Critical Academy, a broad-reaching occupational readiness program designed to attract, train and develop entry-level professionals across a range of high-demand trade professions, including IT Services. Launched in February, BCS Mission Critical Academy is part of a series of initiatives BCS is undertaking to address a growing supply-and-demand gap for the highly skilled, trained and certified workforce required to operate and protect 7x24x365 mission critical facilities and infrastructure.

BCS is a veteran-owned and operated company with a high percentage of military veteran team members. BCS’s single-source, self-performance model means BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all services, decreasing operating costs by more than 20%. This practice is in contrast with the less efficient and more costly common industry practice of contracting with multiple vendors and subcontractors.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™, BCS CriticalCare™, BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS Government Programs, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with more than 7.5 million total square feet and more than 450 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

