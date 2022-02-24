BAYADA Launches New Digital Services for Hospital Joint Venture and Health Plan Partners

The new digital services will manage costs while delivering high-quality home-centered care to patients with complex care needs

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAYADA Home Health Care, a leading not-for-profit home health care provider today launched its new, innovative suite of digital care transition and coordination solutions to assist hospitals and health plan point venture partners to better serve patients in their homes and communities. BAYADA has selected digital health care company, Dina, its current technology partner, as the platform to power these new, tech-enabled services.

The new digital tools leveraged by BAYADA will identify risks and track interventions as part of a new longitudinal care management program, bridging the acute and post-acute care worlds. By improving patient transitions from hospital to home-based care, BAYADA will help care teams stay connected, and create better, more cost-effective outcomes for patients and providers.

In a BAYADA trial including a cohort of patients with complex care needs, the approach has already created a significant impact. Patient hospitalization and emergency department visit rates were reduced by 42% and 30%, respectively, and the progression of patients moving from their homes into long-term, facility-based nursing care has also slowed.

“We’re excited to launch a highly scalable tech platform that offers seamless clinical integration, so we can coordinate multiple specialty services for seniors to help them stay safe and well cared for in their homes,” said David Baiada, CEO of BAYADA Home Health Care. “This will become increasingly important as care continues to move into homes, where people want to be.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of home-based care, and most older Americans say they want to age in place.

“As organizations prepare to deliver care in a post-COVID world, it’s important that they not only invest in telehealth and remote patient monitoring capabilities, but also partner with forward-thinking homecare providers to better serve people in the home setting,” said Ashish V. Shah, CEO of Dina. “We look forward to working with BAYADA to implement this new technology, and managing the care delivery logistics to make care-at-home safe, coordinated, reliable and excellent for patients and their families.”

The new tech-enabled services not only benefit patients, but major health systems as well, allowing BAYADA partners to:

Digitally transform post-acute care (PAC) network management and streamline the transitions of care experience for patients moving from hospital to home.

Create virtual care teams across disparate post-acute and community-based providers that connect physicians, nurses, care managers, patients, and their families with real-time, secure, mobile messaging, leading to fewer unplanned emergency room visits and readmissions.

Implement new, innovative care-at-home delivery models that keep the home as the primary destination for medically complex patients.

Address the health equity and social determinants of health (SDOH) needs for patients through data-driven partnerships with local, community-based service providers.

Better support the emerging needs of family caregivers as they work to formally collaborate with care teams to deliver exceptional outcomes at a lower cost.

BAYADA is one of the fastest-growing home health and hospice joint venture partners in the country and has joined forces with several major health systems and health plans in joint ventures and value-based care arrangements.

About BAYADA Home Health Care



BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice and assistive care services to children, adults and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia suburbs based in New Jersey, BAYADA employs more than 26,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 23 states from 347 locations, with locations in Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

In 2018, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a not-for-profit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home; in early May 2019, the organization served its one millionth client. To learn more about BAYADA’s solutions for hospitals and health systems, visit https://www.BAYADA.com/partnerships.

About Dina



Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network that can activate and coordinate multiple home-based service providers, engage patients directly, and unlock timely home-based insights that increase healthy days at home. The platform creates a virtual experience for the entire healthcare team so they can communicate with each other–and help patients and families stay connected–even though they may not physically be under the same roof. Dina helps professional and family caregivers capture rich data from the home, using artificial intelligence to recommend evidence-based, non-medical interventions. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com.

Contacts

Brittany Pride



Vault Communications



bpride@vaultcommunications.com