Battery Ventures Announces Sale of Physical-Security Technology Firm Qognify to Hexagon AB

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#industrialtech–Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, today announced the sale of its portfolio company Qognify, a provider of physical-security and incident-management software, to Hexagon AB.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it remains subject to customary regulatory review.

Qognify, based in Pearl River, NY, helps thousands of companies and organizations around the world manage physical security and business operations through video surveillance technology and incident-response management software, among other technologies. Customers include those in the manufacturing, transportation, retail, education, finance, logistics, corrections and government sectors. The company operates major development hubs in Germany and Israel, in addition to the U.S., and operates sales and support offices around the globe.

“Qognify is a great example of our buyout strategy in action — identifying best-in-class technologies and then driving growth through product leadership and R&D as well as strategic acquisitions,” said Battery General Partner Jesse Feldman. “We are proud this industry-leadership was recognized and valued by Hexagon, as it acquires Qognify.”

Battery formed Qognify in 2015 through a spinout of NICE System’s physical security business unit. In 2018, Qognify acquired On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc. with its brands OnSSI and SeeTec, forming a leading global player in the physical security market.

“Battery has been a tremendous partner to Qognify as we built a comprehensive platform in the mission-critical security and incident management sector,” said Steve Shine, CEO, Qognify. “We look forward to continuing our heritage of product leadership, while further integrating our solutions across Hexagon’s public safety suite to better serve our existing customers and new Hexagon customers alike.”

Raymond James acted as financial advisor to the company.

