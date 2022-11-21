<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Battelle to Send More than $1 Million to Ohio Classrooms for STEM Learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle this week funded STEM classroom grants that will impact more than 65,000 Ohio students. This is the second school year for the awards, which are directed through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program. Battelle funded 223 projects in 163 public schools across the state. In total, $1,030,000 will reach students in one of every seven school districts (124) across 60 Ohio counties.

“Every Ohio community should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and job growth in our state.” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program creates champions of STEM in local communities and, through them, fosters new opportunities for students.”

The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Providing more access for all students to experience quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority.

“Battelle is proud to invest in the hundreds of educators who submitted ideas to expand STEM learning for their students,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “Together, we can inspire a new generation to solve the most pressing challenges of the future.”

Classrooms will receive award grants of as much as $5,000. Projects aligned to at least one of four focus areas:

  • Community Problem Solving
  • STEM Career Exploration
  • Building STEM Mindsets
  • Design Thinking and Security

Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this link.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.

Awarded schools by county

Adams

West Union Elementary School

Ashtabula

Jefferson Area Jr/Sr High School

Athens

Alexander Jr. / Sr. High School

Belmont

St. Clairsville High School

Butler

Fairfield Compass Elementary

Hamilton High School

Champaign

Graham Elementary School

Madison Champaign Educational Service Center

Clermont

Pattison Elementary School

Clinton

East Clinton Local Schools

Columbiana

Westgate Middle School

Cuyahoga

Adrian Elementary

Marion-Sterling School

Mary B Martin STEM Academy

North Royalton High School

Orchard STEM School

Promise Academy

Rowland Elementary

Roxboro Elementary School

Sunview Elementary School

Darke

Greenville Senior High School

Defiance

Ayersville Local School

Delaware

Olentangy Liberty Middle School

Willard Grizzell Middle School

Erie

Margaretta Elementary School

Margaretta Middle School/High School

McCormick Junior High School

Franklin

A+ Arts Academy Jr High – Napoleon Campus

Albert Chapman Elementary

Alton Darby Elementary School

Bolton Crossing Elementary Schools

Brown Elementary

Burroughs Elementary School

Hilliard Crossing Elementary

Hilliard Horizon Elementary

Hoffman Trails Elementary

Horizon Science Academy Columbus Elementary

Horizon Science Academy Columbus High

Noble Academy Columbus

Reynoldsburg High School

Ridgewood Elementary

West Elementary School

Worthington Kilbourne High School

Worthingway Middle School

Fulton

Archbold High School

Evergreen Elementary

Pettisville Elementary School

Pettisville High School

Greene

Greene County Career Center

Guernsey

Cambridge Intermediate School

Hamilton

Indian Hill Elementary School

Indian Hill Primary School

Loveland City School District

Mt. Healthy Junior High School

Reading Elementary School

Reading Jr/Sr High School

Three Rivers Elementary

Hancock

Chamberlin Hill Elementary

Donnell Middle School

Van Buren Elementary

Whittier Primary

Wilson Vance Elementary School

Henry

Patrick Henry Middle School

Holmes

West Holmes Local Schools

Huron

New London Elementary

New London High School

Western Reserve Middle School

Knox

Danville Jr/Sr. High School

Lake

iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

Lawrence

Chesapeake High School

Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District/CCTC

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

Licking

Kirkersville Elementary

Lakewood Middle School

Par Excellence Academy

Taylor Road Elementary

Watkins Memorial High School

Watkins Middle School

Logan

Benjamin Logan Middle School

Lorain

Marion L. Steele High School

McCormick Middle School

Midview East Intermediate School

Ranger High Tech Academy

Lucas

Autism Model Community School

Dorr Elementary

Explorers Academy of Science & Technology (EAST)

Fairfield Elementary

Fallen Timbers Middle School

Greenwood Elementary

Hiawatha Elementary School

Marshall STEMM Academy

McGregor Elementary

McKinley STEMM Academy

Shoreland Elementary School

Starr Elementary

Waterville Primary School

Wayne Trail Elementary

Whitehouse Primary School

Mahoning

CH Campbell Elementary

Hilltop Elementary School

Northeast Ohio Impact Academy

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy

West Branch Middle School

Meigs

Southern High School

Mercer

St. Henry Elementary School

St. Henry Middle School

Miami

Piqua City School

Troy Junior High School

Montgomery

Dayton Regional STEM School

Jane Chance Elementary

Oakview Elementary

Valley View Junior High

Morgan

Morgan Junior High School

Muskingum

Foxfire High School

Foxfire Intermediate School

Larry Miller Intermediate School

Maysville Middle School

Noble

Caldwell Elementary School

Shenandoah Elementary

Ottawa

North Point Educational Service Center

Paulding

Antwerp Local Schools

Perry

Millcreek Elementary

New Lexington Middle School

Pickaway

Teays Valley High School

Pike

Eastern Local School District

Jasper Elementary School

Portage

Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School

Brown Middle School

Putnam

Fort Jennings Elementary

Miller City – New Cleveland Local Schools

Ottawa Elementary

Ross

Chillicothe High School

SCOPES Academy–Unioto Elementary School

Sandusky

Gibsonburg Middle School

Seneca

Tiffin Middle School

Stark

Alliance Intermediate School

Marlington Middle School

Sauder Elementary

Summit

Akron Early College High School

Akron STEM High School

Ellet High School

NIHF STEM High School

NIHF STEM Middle School

Springfield High School and Junior High

Trumbull

Trumbull Career & Technical Center

Tuscarawas

Newcomerstown Middle School

Union

Dublin Jerome High School

Marysville STEM Early College High School

Van Wert

Van Wert Middle School

Warren

Franklin High School

Franklin Junior High

Warren County Career Center

Washington

Belpre High School

Fort Frye High School

Fort Frye Middle School

Warren High School

Warren Middle School

Wayne

Rittman High School

Triway High School

Williams

Bryan Elementary

Wood

Hull Prairie Intermediate School

Lake Local Schools

Otsego Local Schools

Wyandot

Upper Sandusky High School

 

