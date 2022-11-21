Battelle to Send More than $1 Million to Ohio Classrooms for STEM Learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle this week funded STEM classroom grants that will impact more than 65,000 Ohio students. This is the second school year for the awards, which are directed through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program. Battelle funded 223 projects in 163 public schools across the state. In total, $1,030,000 will reach students in one of every seven school districts (124) across 60 Ohio counties.
“Every Ohio community should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and job growth in our state.” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program creates champions of STEM in local communities and, through them, fosters new opportunities for students.”
The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Providing more access for all students to experience quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority.
“Battelle is proud to invest in the hundreds of educators who submitted ideas to expand STEM learning for their students,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “Together, we can inspire a new generation to solve the most pressing challenges of the future.”
Classrooms will receive award grants of as much as $5,000. Projects aligned to at least one of four focus areas:
- Community Problem Solving
- STEM Career Exploration
- Building STEM Mindsets
- Design Thinking and Security
Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this link.
About the Ohio STEM Learning Network
The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.
|
Awarded schools by county
|
Adams
|
West Union Elementary School
|
Ashtabula
|
Jefferson Area Jr/Sr High School
|
Athens
|
Alexander Jr. / Sr. High School
|
Belmont
|
St. Clairsville High School
|
Butler
|
Fairfield Compass Elementary
|
Hamilton High School
|
Champaign
|
Graham Elementary School
|
Madison Champaign Educational Service Center
|
Clermont
|
Pattison Elementary School
|
Clinton
|
East Clinton Local Schools
|
Columbiana
|
Westgate Middle School
|
Cuyahoga
|
Adrian Elementary
|
Marion-Sterling School
|
Mary B Martin STEM Academy
|
North Royalton High School
|
Orchard STEM School
|
Promise Academy
|
Rowland Elementary
|
Roxboro Elementary School
|
Sunview Elementary School
|
Darke
|
Greenville Senior High School
|
Defiance
|
Ayersville Local School
|
Delaware
|
Olentangy Liberty Middle School
|
Willard Grizzell Middle School
|
Erie
|
Margaretta Elementary School
|
Margaretta Middle School/High School
|
McCormick Junior High School
|
Franklin
|
A+ Arts Academy Jr High – Napoleon Campus
|
Albert Chapman Elementary
|
Alton Darby Elementary School
|
Bolton Crossing Elementary Schools
|
Brown Elementary
|
Burroughs Elementary School
|
Hilliard Crossing Elementary
|
Hilliard Horizon Elementary
|
Hoffman Trails Elementary
|
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Elementary
|
Horizon Science Academy Columbus High
|
Noble Academy Columbus
|
Reynoldsburg High School
|
Ridgewood Elementary
|
West Elementary School
|
Worthington Kilbourne High School
|
Worthingway Middle School
|
Fulton
|
Archbold High School
|
Evergreen Elementary
|
Pettisville Elementary School
|
Pettisville High School
|
Greene
|
Greene County Career Center
|
Guernsey
|
Cambridge Intermediate School
|
Hamilton
|
Indian Hill Elementary School
|
Indian Hill Primary School
|
Loveland City School District
|
Mt. Healthy Junior High School
|
Reading Elementary School
|
Reading Jr/Sr High School
|
Three Rivers Elementary
|
Hancock
|
Chamberlin Hill Elementary
|
Donnell Middle School
|
Van Buren Elementary
|
Whittier Primary
|
Wilson Vance Elementary School
|
Henry
|
Patrick Henry Middle School
|
Holmes
|
West Holmes Local Schools
|
Huron
|
New London Elementary
|
New London High School
|
Western Reserve Middle School
|
Knox
|
Danville Jr/Sr. High School
|
Lake
|
iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
|
Lawrence
|
Chesapeake High School
|
Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District/CCTC
|
Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School
|
Licking
|
Kirkersville Elementary
|
Lakewood Middle School
|
Par Excellence Academy
|
Taylor Road Elementary
|
Watkins Memorial High School
|
Watkins Middle School
|
Logan
|
Benjamin Logan Middle School
|
Lorain
|
Marion L. Steele High School
|
McCormick Middle School
|
Midview East Intermediate School
|
Ranger High Tech Academy
|
Lucas
|
Autism Model Community School
|
Dorr Elementary
|
Explorers Academy of Science & Technology (EAST)
|
Fairfield Elementary
|
Fallen Timbers Middle School
|
Greenwood Elementary
|
Hiawatha Elementary School
|
Marshall STEMM Academy
|
McGregor Elementary
|
McKinley STEMM Academy
|
Shoreland Elementary School
|
Starr Elementary
|
Waterville Primary School
|
Wayne Trail Elementary
|
Whitehouse Primary School
|
Mahoning
|
CH Campbell Elementary
|
Hilltop Elementary School
|
Northeast Ohio Impact Academy
|
Valley STEM+ME2 Academy
|
West Branch Middle School
|
Meigs
|
Southern High School
|
Mercer
|
St. Henry Elementary School
|
St. Henry Middle School
|
Miami
|
Piqua City School
|
Troy Junior High School
|
Montgomery
|
Dayton Regional STEM School
|
Jane Chance Elementary
|
Oakview Elementary
|
Valley View Junior High
|
Morgan
|
Morgan Junior High School
|
Muskingum
|
Foxfire High School
|
Foxfire Intermediate School
|
Larry Miller Intermediate School
|
Maysville Middle School
|
Noble
|
Caldwell Elementary School
|
Shenandoah Elementary
|
Ottawa
|
North Point Educational Service Center
|
Paulding
|
Antwerp Local Schools
|
Perry
|
Millcreek Elementary
|
New Lexington Middle School
|
Pickaway
|
Teays Valley High School
|
Pike
|
Eastern Local School District
|
Jasper Elementary School
|
Portage
|
Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
|
Brown Middle School
|
Putnam
|
Fort Jennings Elementary
|
Miller City – New Cleveland Local Schools
|
Ottawa Elementary
|
Ross
|
Chillicothe High School
|
SCOPES Academy–Unioto Elementary School
|
Sandusky
|
Gibsonburg Middle School
|
Seneca
|
Tiffin Middle School
|
Stark
|
Alliance Intermediate School
|
Marlington Middle School
|
Sauder Elementary
|
Summit
|
Akron Early College High School
|
Akron STEM High School
|
Ellet High School
|
NIHF STEM High School
|
NIHF STEM Middle School
|
Springfield High School and Junior High
|
Trumbull
|
Trumbull Career & Technical Center
|
Tuscarawas
|
Newcomerstown Middle School
|
Union
|
Dublin Jerome High School
|
Marysville STEM Early College High School
|
Van Wert
|
Van Wert Middle School
|
Warren
|
Franklin High School
|
Franklin Junior High
|
Warren County Career Center
|
Washington
|
Belpre High School
|
Fort Frye High School
|
Fort Frye Middle School
|
Warren High School
|
Warren Middle School
|
Wayne
|
Rittman High School
|
Triway High School
|
Williams
|
Bryan Elementary
|
Wood
|
Hull Prairie Intermediate School
|
Lake Local Schools
|
Otsego Local Schools
|
Wyandot
|
Upper Sandusky High School
Contacts
Katy Delaney
(614) 424-7208
delaneyk@battelle.org
T.R. Massey
(614) 424-5544
masseytr@battelle.org