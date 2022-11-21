Battelle to Send More than $1 Million to Ohio Classrooms for STEM Learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle this week funded STEM classroom grants that will impact more than 65,000 Ohio students. This is the second school year for the awards, which are directed through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program. Battelle funded 223 projects in 163 public schools across the state. In total, $1,030,000 will reach students in one of every seven school districts (124) across 60 Ohio counties.

“Every Ohio community should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and job growth in our state.” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program creates champions of STEM in local communities and, through them, fosters new opportunities for students.”

The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Providing more access for all students to experience quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority.

“Battelle is proud to invest in the hundreds of educators who submitted ideas to expand STEM learning for their students,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “Together, we can inspire a new generation to solve the most pressing challenges of the future.”

Classrooms will receive award grants of as much as $5,000. Projects aligned to at least one of four focus areas:

Community Problem Solving

STEM Career Exploration

Building STEM Mindsets

Design Thinking and Security

Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this link.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.

Awarded schools by county Adams West Union Elementary School Ashtabula Jefferson Area Jr/Sr High School Athens Alexander Jr. / Sr. High School Belmont St. Clairsville High School Butler Fairfield Compass Elementary Hamilton High School Champaign Graham Elementary School Madison Champaign Educational Service Center Clermont Pattison Elementary School Clinton East Clinton Local Schools Columbiana Westgate Middle School Cuyahoga Adrian Elementary Marion-Sterling School Mary B Martin STEM Academy North Royalton High School Orchard STEM School Promise Academy Rowland Elementary Roxboro Elementary School Sunview Elementary School Darke Greenville Senior High School Defiance Ayersville Local School Delaware Olentangy Liberty Middle School Willard Grizzell Middle School Erie Margaretta Elementary School Margaretta Middle School/High School McCormick Junior High School Franklin A+ Arts Academy Jr High – Napoleon Campus Albert Chapman Elementary Alton Darby Elementary School Bolton Crossing Elementary Schools Brown Elementary Burroughs Elementary School Hilliard Crossing Elementary Hilliard Horizon Elementary Hoffman Trails Elementary Horizon Science Academy Columbus Elementary Horizon Science Academy Columbus High Noble Academy Columbus Reynoldsburg High School Ridgewood Elementary West Elementary School Worthington Kilbourne High School Worthingway Middle School Fulton Archbold High School Evergreen Elementary Pettisville Elementary School Pettisville High School Greene Greene County Career Center Guernsey Cambridge Intermediate School Hamilton Indian Hill Elementary School Indian Hill Primary School Loveland City School District Mt. Healthy Junior High School Reading Elementary School Reading Jr/Sr High School Three Rivers Elementary Hancock Chamberlin Hill Elementary Donnell Middle School Van Buren Elementary Whittier Primary Wilson Vance Elementary School Henry Patrick Henry Middle School Holmes West Holmes Local Schools Huron New London Elementary New London High School Western Reserve Middle School Knox Danville Jr/Sr. High School Lake iSTEM Geauga Early College High School Lawrence Chesapeake High School Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District/CCTC Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School Licking Kirkersville Elementary Lakewood Middle School Par Excellence Academy Taylor Road Elementary Watkins Memorial High School Watkins Middle School Logan Benjamin Logan Middle School Lorain Marion L. Steele High School McCormick Middle School Midview East Intermediate School Ranger High Tech Academy Lucas Autism Model Community School Dorr Elementary Explorers Academy of Science & Technology (EAST) Fairfield Elementary Fallen Timbers Middle School Greenwood Elementary Hiawatha Elementary School Marshall STEMM Academy McGregor Elementary McKinley STEMM Academy Shoreland Elementary School Starr Elementary Waterville Primary School Wayne Trail Elementary Whitehouse Primary School Mahoning CH Campbell Elementary Hilltop Elementary School Northeast Ohio Impact Academy Valley STEM+ME2 Academy West Branch Middle School Meigs Southern High School Mercer St. Henry Elementary School St. Henry Middle School Miami Piqua City School Troy Junior High School Montgomery Dayton Regional STEM School Jane Chance Elementary Oakview Elementary Valley View Junior High Morgan Morgan Junior High School Muskingum Foxfire High School Foxfire Intermediate School Larry Miller Intermediate School Maysville Middle School Noble Caldwell Elementary School Shenandoah Elementary Ottawa North Point Educational Service Center Paulding Antwerp Local Schools Perry Millcreek Elementary New Lexington Middle School Pickaway Teays Valley High School Pike Eastern Local School District Jasper Elementary School Portage Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School Brown Middle School Putnam Fort Jennings Elementary Miller City – New Cleveland Local Schools Ottawa Elementary Ross Chillicothe High School SCOPES Academy–Unioto Elementary School Sandusky Gibsonburg Middle School Seneca Tiffin Middle School Stark Alliance Intermediate School Marlington Middle School Sauder Elementary Summit Akron Early College High School Akron STEM High School Ellet High School NIHF STEM High School NIHF STEM Middle School Springfield High School and Junior High Trumbull Trumbull Career & Technical Center Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Middle School Union Dublin Jerome High School Marysville STEM Early College High School Van Wert Van Wert Middle School Warren Franklin High School Franklin Junior High Warren County Career Center Washington Belpre High School Fort Frye High School Fort Frye Middle School Warren High School Warren Middle School Wayne Rittman High School Triway High School Williams Bryan Elementary Wood Hull Prairie Intermediate School Lake Local Schools Otsego Local Schools Wyandot Upper Sandusky High School

Contacts

Katy Delaney



(614) 424-7208



delaneyk@battelle.org

T.R. Massey



(614) 424-5544



masseytr@battelle.org