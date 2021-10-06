Basware and Comdata Expand Strategic Partnership, Offer Customers Powerful Procure-to-Pay Ecosystem

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AP—Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Comdata, a FLEETCOR company and a leader in payment innovation. The partnership continues to show success in driving joint value for clients looking to automate their payments.

The combined offering of technical and product integrations with fully enabled sales and customer success teams will help customers further automate their accounts payable (AP) processes.

“This partnership demonstrates our continued focus on providing customers with an open ecosystem approach, built on connecting other best-of-breed technology to the Basware solution,” says Matt Hanks, VP of Global Product & Partner Marketing. “The Comdata payments technology combined with our world-leading accounts payable automation solution will allow enterprise customers to simplify their AP operations, reduce risk and with more complete and accessible data providing increased visibility, spend smarter.”

“As a payment automation provider, we strive to help resolve the challenges that overtaxed accounts payable departments face. We’re proud to partner with Basware, who shares in our goal to solve challenging but complementary problems for our customers,” said Barbara Baldwin, SVP Enterprise Corporate Payments at Comdata.

Nvoicepay, another FLEETCOR company, is also a Basware partner. The Comdata Corporate Payments and Nvoicepay brands are planning to unify and relaunch as Corpay.

The organizations will host a joint webinar on Oct. 12 where they will discuss ways to mitigate fraud with AP automation and the value this partnership will bring for customers. Registration is available here.

About Basware

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organisations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual l fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest commercial Mastercard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit https://payments.comdata.com/.

About NvoicepayR

Nvoicepay, a FLEETCOR company, simplifies business-to-business payments into a single electronic workflow, supported by an intuitive software interface and comprehensive services. Nvoicepay simplifies complex AP processes to increase efficiency and reduce manual processes. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Portland, OR, Nvoicepay employees more than 400 professionals across North America. Learn more at www.nvoicepay.com.

