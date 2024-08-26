Base Power Launches Innovative Battery-Powered Home Energy Service in Dallas-Fort Worth: Bringing Reliable and Affordable Power to North Texan Homeowners

Base Expands Fast Growing Backup Solution to DFW

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Base Power announced today the expansion of their battery-powered home energy service to offer customers more reliable and affordable power. After launching in the Austin area in May, Base is now available to select Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners that can choose their energy provider, with plans to further expand.





Base launched in May 2024. In that same period of time – just a few short months – over 3.5 million Texans have lost power: Dallas was hit with an outage that knocked out power for over half a million people. In Houston, roughly 3 million people lost power during Hurricane Beryl. According to the company, Base has backed up their customers in every outage in that time, all while saving customers tens of thousands of dollars on their energy bills this summer.

“The fact that I can get a battery backup solution for the cost of installation and lower the cost of my electricity bill at the same time is pretty much a no brainer for me,” said Orlando Perez, Base customer in Round Rock, Texas.

Base is the first and only company to offer customers a home battery, energy service, and installation all-in-one, with no requirement of solar installation. Base customers save on their monthly electric bills and enjoy power without interruption for one-tenth the upfront cost of comparable batteries and generators. Base also integrates with existing solar panels to add backup power and offer the best solar buyback rates across Texas.

“The pain every Texan feels in the summer and the winter is a preview of what may come nationwide,” said Zach Dell, CEO and Co-Founder of Base. “Our aging energy systems are not fit to harness our increasingly renewable and intermittent power supply, and we are unprepared for growing demand from Texas’s growth and the electrification of our economy. Base Power is the key to unlocking an energy abundant future through dispatchable, distributed battery storage.”

Base Power, a licensed electricity provider in Texas, operates as a Virtual Power Plant: when the grid is up and running, the Base battery will improve grid stability, and, when the grid goes down, Base will protect customers’ homes from power outages. By switching to Base and installing a Base battery, customers will gain access to reliable backup and competitive energy rates, without the high upfront costs of traditional home batteries or generators.

Base offers transparent monthly billing with no hidden fees and no misleading rebate programs. Base batteries are designed to last 15 years and withstand extreme temperatures and weather, and Base owns the battery and handles any maintenance on the system.

Base is available today in select regions of Texas with energy choice. Sign up to be notified when Base is available in your area here.

About Base Power

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Base is the modern power company for the electric era.

Base is led by a team of engineers and operators from companies including SpaceX, Tesla, Anduril, Blackstone, and Apple. The company has raised capital from Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures, Terrain, and others.

Base is building distributed battery storage for customers and the grid — unlocking reliable and affordable energy for Texans. Their service supports the grid during times of peak need and protects customers during outages — for a fraction of the cost of other solutions. With Base, customers don’t have to worry about their power going out or their bill going up. Learn more about Base here.

Contacts

Lauren Kwedar Cockerell



lauren@kwedarco.com

817-405-9878