Barrett Distribution Centers Unveils Its Second Dallas Fulfillment Center

FRANKLIN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider and a leader in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations with the opening of its second fulfillment distribution center in the Dallas, Texas region. This strategic addition underscores our commitment to supporting direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, alongside retail/B2B distribution, warehousing, and comprehensive transportation solutions. This new facility is poised to serve Fortune 100/500/1000 companies and high-growth eCommerce brands looking to capitalize on Dallas’s burgeoning status as a logistics and supply chain hub.





“Our expansion in Dallas is a key component of our broader strategy to reinforce a strong national footprint,” said Scott Hothem, SVP of Barrett. “With over 25 locations across the United States, Barrett is uniquely positioned to offer scalable solutions that grow with your business. Whether you’re a fast-growing brand looking to navigate the complexities of eCommerce fulfillment or an established Fortune 100/500/1000 seeking to optimize your supply chain, Barrett provides the flexibility and scalability to meet your needs.”

Dallas’s strategic location offers an unparalleled starting node for logistics operations, boasting excellent parcel zone coverage that rivals other popular logistics regions such as the Midwest and Midsouth. The new Dallas fulfillment center is a testament to Barrett’s foresight in recognizing and leveraging geographic advantages to the benefit of its clients.

Investment in automation will continue in the new Dallas facility, as it will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including drones and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), to ensure efficient inventory management and order fulfillment. Coupled with Barrett’s sophisticated, custom Warehouse Management System (WMS), designed to integrate seamlessly with clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Barrett will continue to set new standards in operational efficiency and transparency.

This new facility will initially create over 75 new jobs in Forney, TX, with plans for continued growth and expansion in the future. Barrett is dedicated to investing in the communities in which we operate, and we look forward to partnering with local organizations and businesses to support economic growth in the region.

The location address of Barrett’s new fulfillment center is: 13991 US HWY 80, Forney, TX 75126

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc’s fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

