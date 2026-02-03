BARR Advisory Teams Up with Drata to Launch CMMC Compliance Accelerator Program (CAP)

Powered by Drata and backed by BARR's expert team, the Compliance Accelerator Program (CAP) gives organizations a streamlined, expert-guided path to CMMC certification.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARR Advisory is partnering with Drata to launch a new program aimed at accelerating the compliance journey for organizations pursuing CMMC certification.

The Compliance Accelerator Program (CAP) connects Drata customers with BARR’s team of federal compliance experts to provide a fast, focused, and reliable path to CMMC certification.

Organizations that take advantage of the program will have direct access to experienced CMMC consultants to support a full gap analysis, policy review, and control implementation, all seamlessly integrated with Drata’s powerful compliance automation platform.

The program saves teams more than 60 hours of internal effort by quickly defining CMMC scope and readiness, empowering proactive risk mitigation, and preventing critical mistakes that could derail the certification process.

“Our goal is to empower you to move forward in your CMMC journey with confidence,” said Aaron Hamlin, practice leader of cybersecurity consulting at BARR Advisory. “We dig deep to truly understand your environment, working hand-in-hand with Drata to provide continuity from readiness to certification.”

The program delivers three core components:

Initial Compliance Blueprint : BARR maps how Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) flows through the business and assists with mapping out next steps before teams commit time and resources to completing a formal audit.

Targeted Risk Assessment: A thorough review of the organization’s existing systems and processes ensures teams avoid contract-disrupting missteps by providing early identification of critical gaps.

System Security Plan (SSP) with Drata as the Backbone: Teams receive personalized guidance to configure the Drata platform, ensuring Drata is used as a core input for effective SSP development and ongoing maintenance.

“We’re excited to partner with BARR Advisory to help organizations navigate the CMMC readiness process with greater clarity and efficiency,” said Kevin Kriebel, SVP of Business Development at Drata. “The Compliance Accelerator Program brings together Drata’s automation and BARR’s advisory expertise to support teams as they assess scope, prepare documentation, and take informed steps toward CMMC compliance.”

Learn more about BARR Advisory and Drata’s CMMC Compliance Accelerator Program (CAP): https://www.barradvisory.com/cap/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for organizations with high-value data that serve regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government. Serving some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements.

BARR Advisory services include:

Advisory & Managed Services

GRC & Engineering

Assessments & Testing

Attestation & Certification

BARR services span all major security, privacy, and regulatory frameworks:

SOC (SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and SOC for Cybersecurity)

(SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and SOC for Cybersecurity) ISO Certification (27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 42001, 9001, 22301)

Healthcare (HITRUST, HIPAA)

Government (FedRAMP, GovRAMP, CMMC, DFARS, NIST)

Privacy & Data Protection (GDPR, CCPA, GBLA, PCI DSS, CSA STAR, Microsoft DPR)

ABOUT DRATA

Drata is the trust layer between great companies and those they do business with. Thousands of organizations worldwide use Drata to automate governance, risk, compliance, and assurance—resulting in a stronger security posture, streamlined security reviews, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Cowboy Ventures, and other industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

