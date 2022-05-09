BaroPace Adds Michael Coyle to Board

ASHLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BaroPace, Inc., an innovative biotechnology company focused on treating drug-resistant hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), announces the appointment of Michael Coyle to BaroPace’s Board of Directors. As the former Executive Vice President and President for the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm, Inc., Coyle brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular technologies.

“Michael Coyle is one of the world’s most innovative thinkers and leaders in cardiovascular-related medical device technology,” said Michael Burnam, MD, founder and CEO of BaroPace, Inc. “He has a decades-long track record of discovering, nurturing, and developing cutting-edge technologies that save lives and advance the business interests of the biotechnology companies he’s led and advised. His leadership will help propel BaroPace to the next iteration of cardiac pacing and usher in an era of treatment for millions of patients with drug-resistant hypertension and HFpEF.”

Coyle served as EVP and President for the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic from December 2009 to December 2020. He was responsible for optimizing Medtronic enterprise performance by supporting capital allocation, talent management, investments, and collaboration to create value across Medtronic’s Cardiovascular-related operating units. Previously, he provided leadership consulting services to private equity, venture capital, and medical device technology firms. From 2001 to 2007, he served as divisional president at St. Jude Medical and led their global pacemaker, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and cardiac resynchronization businesses. Coyle also led their Daig Catheter division and held leadership positions at Eli Lilly & Company. From January 2021 until June 2021, Coyle was CEO of iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

“Hypertension is a very common comorbidity in patients requiring cardiac pacing,” said Michael Coyle. “I believe BaroPace has identified and developed compelling technology and early clinical evidence as to how their innovative proprietary pacing algorithms can potentially address treatment resistant hypertension and potentially improve clinical outcomes pending completion of technology development and regulatory approval of these promising technologies. I am very pleased to join the Company’s Board and assist them in their very exciting work.”

About BaroPace

BaroPace is a research and development company with proprietary biotechnologies including a pacemaker control algorithm (PressurePace™) and new sensor technologies working through patient mobile and wearable platforms. BaroPace expects to launch a first-in-human clinical trial (RelieveHTN-I) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Contacts

Michael Burnam



contact@baropace.com