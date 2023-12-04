Baretz+Brunelle’s Talent Intelligence & Acquisitions Group Named Finalist in the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baretz+Brunelle’s Talent Intelligence & Acquisitions (TIA) practice has been named a finalist in the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, which honor individuals and organizations for their achievements in innovation in the past year in an array of categories across law firms, legal departments, and technology vendors. The practice has been listed as a finalist in the “Innovation in Hiring, Staffing & Recruiting” category, recognizing firms that have helped change the way the legal industry approaches identifying and employing legal talent.

B+B’s TIA practice, founded in 2022, is changing how law firms approach identifying and employing talent in the lateral marketplace and has experienced great success. Its team of intelligence professionals conducts a comprehensive analysis of the market based on specific client requirements and produces a curated scouting report of up to 15 preferred candidates who have been pre-vetted and scored to ensure that they have the right experience, approach and client relationships to join a client firm. TIA then conducts creative and informed outreach to the selected candidate(s) to help facilitate a meeting with the firm.

This group’s innovation includes a first-of-its-kind TIA candidate score that is derived from open-source information as well as human intelligence gathered about a candidate with the support of an artificial intelligence platform utilizing machine learning technology. This platform takes into account factors highlighted for each candidate, along with the credibility of the human intelligence sources, diversity of candidate characteristics and attributes, and the confidence level of TIA analysts.

Led by legal industry veteran Howard Rosenberg, TIA has used advanced technology to bring transparency to a process that has traditionally been opaque.

“As a firm that leads with innovation, we are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award,” said Rosenberg. “The TIA practice is committed to providing law firms with sophisticated hiring information they have never had access to before. This has proven invaluable in our clients’ lateral hiring processes. Legal tech is only growing in scale and importance, and we believe this recognition is a testament to our important place in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on January 29 during the Legalweek conference in New York.

About Baretz+Brunelle

Baretz+Brunelle is a leading advisory firm to sophisticated businesses operating in the new legal economy. We help law firms, alternative legal services providers, legal technology companies and corporate law departments tackle their biggest challenges and capture their greatest opportunities through communications and marketing support, strategic consulting, NewLaw services and talent intelligence and acquisitions. For more information, visit www.baretzbrunelle.com.

