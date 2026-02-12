Bardasz Forms Strategic Digital Alliance with GEOLOG to Accelerate Global RTOC Delivery and Digital Well Construction Solutions

Highlights

Bardasz and GEOLOG form an alliance to strengthen delivery of end-to-end RTOC solutions for drilling optimization and NPT mitigation.

Alliance combines Bardasz’s leadership in WITSML and ETP transmission, high-speed real-time data aggregation, and Super Store technology with GEOLOG’s global operational scale and local technical workforce.

As part of the alliance, GEOLOG has made a minority investment in Bardasz, providing financial flexibility to accelerate Bardasz’s product roadmap and global expansion.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bardasz Group LLC (“Bardasz”), a provider of real-time, decision-ready intelligence for well construction—including drilling, completions, and well interventions—today announced a strategic digital alliance with GEOLOG International B.V. (“GEOLOG”), a global formation evaluation, drilling, and geochemistry services provider supporting subsurface projects in more than 40 countries.

The alliance is designed to accelerate Bardasz’s global growth and enhance customer delivery by leveraging GEOLOG’s in-country resources, technical expertise, and operational scale. Bardasz helps operators transform fragmented well construction data into actionable intelligence across assets—enabling faster integration, increased reliability of real-time data workflows, and improved rig-time efficiency with reduced non-productive time (NPT). Bardasz’s high-frequency real-time well construction platform is built on best-in-class WITSML and ETP standards and is engineered for scaled, enterprise-grade environments.

Together, Bardasz and GEOLOG will support faster deployments, 365/24/7 support, and more consistent delivery of high-impact real-time workflows—from the wellsite to the RTOC—across global operations.

“Bardasz has built an impressive real-time platform that customers rely on,” said Richard Calleri, CEO of GEOLOG. “This alliance combines Bardasz’s leading digital capabilities—particularly in WITSML and ETP transmission, aggregation, and visualization—with GEOLOG’s global footprint and deep field expertise across drilling, geology, engineering, and geochemistry. Together, we strengthen our ability to deliver scalable RTOC outcomes and consistent execution for customers wherever they operate.”

Pablo Perez, CEO and Founder of Bardasz, added: “This alliance allows Bardasz to stay focused on what we do best—building high-performance real-time data platforms—while partnering with a global organization that brings unmatched local presence and operational depth. Customers will see continuity in the people, technology, and independence they trust, combined with greater scale and delivery capacity.”

About GEOLOG

GEOLOG is a leading independent global provider of wellsite geosciences, surface logging, and advanced drilling support services. With over 230 mobile laboratories in 40+ countries, GEOLOG delivers formation evaluation, drilling optimization, reservoir characterization, and real-time data services that help clients reduce risk, improve well performance, and lower overall field development costs. For more, visit: www.geolog.com.

About Bardasz

Bardasz is a provider of real-time operational intelligence for well construction—drilling, completions, and well interventions—transforming fragmented data into execution-ready well construction intelligence for high-performance operations. Recognized as a leader in WITSML and ETP transmission, Bardasz delivers high-speed real-time data aggregation and Super Store technology at scale. Bardasz’s integrated system is designed to reduce complexity and enable actionable intelligence for drilling and well construction workflows in RTOCs. For more, visit: www.bardasz.com.

