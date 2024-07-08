Barcoding, Inc. and DecisionPoint Systems Merge to Create Business of Scale

Combined capabilities provide market-leading supply chain automation and point-of-sale technologies across North America





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barcoding, Inc. (“Barcoding”), a provider of supply chain optimization and warehouse automation solutions, a portfolio company of Graham Partners (“Graham”), has merged with DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DPSI; “DPSI”), unified under their new holding company DecisionPoint Technologies. A merger agreement was signed and announced earlier this spring and the transaction was completed on July 5, 2024.

Barcoding, a provider of supply chain automation and innovation, seeks to revolutionize global organizational efficiency, accuracy and connectivity. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, the company leverages its experience in data capture, automation and mobile computing to deliver tailored solutions for complex supply chain challenges across industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, retail, and transportation and logistics.

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, DPSI is an integrator of enterprise mobility solutions and managed services focused on the deployment and management of data capture and point-of-sale (“POS”) technologies within retail, logistics and healthcare end markets. DPSI occupies an adjacent area of Barcoding’s current market, which may benefit from increasing adoption of automation and advanced POS technologies over the coming years.

With the combined capabilities resulting from the merger, the unified Barcoding and DPSI is well positioned as a solutions-focused integrator capable of supporting advanced deployment, integration and services across enterprise mobility, IoT/RFID and POS technologies. Further, the added scale and expanded geographic presence across North America should allow the unified business to better support enterprise-level customers across a broad range of industries and solution needs, as well as further bolster its value proposition with OEM partners.

Mike Stewart, Principal at Graham Partners, said “We believe this merger will be transformative for our investment in Barcoding and is underpinned by our continued belief in the value proposition of enterprise mobility integrators supporting trends towards increasing levels of automation and proliferation of traceability technology.” He continued, “We look forward to integrating these two businesses and developing a leading platform in the enterprise mobility industry.”

“We’re thrilled to unite Barcoding and DecisionPoint, bringing together our passion for innovation and customer experience,” said Shane Snyder, CEO of Barcoding, Inc. “This merger allows us to offer our enterprise customers an expanded, cutting-edge suite of solutions and services that spans retail, supply chain and beyond. Together, we’re not just growing—we’re reimagining what’s possible in our industry, and we look forward to showing our customers the enhanced value and service that we believe this partnership will bring.”

“The merger of DecisionPoint and Barcoding creates a powerhouse that combines decades of industry experience, high quality service offerings and a strong leadership team”, said Steve Smith, CEO of DecisionPoint. “Our shared cultures of respect and candor not only fosters talent retention and growth, but also enables us to innovate and adapt to these changing times to better serve our customers. We believe we’re positioned to achieve greater scale, yet small enough to remain nimble.”

About DPSI

DPSI is an integrator of enterprise mobility solutions and services focused on providing deployment, integration and support services for essential retail, foodservice, supply chain, healthcare, hospitality, and other verticals utilizing data capture and POS technologies, enabling customers to make better and faster operational and business decisions.

About Barcoding

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With our enterprise platform IntelliTrack® and extensive subject matter expertise in data capture and automation, labels and printing, connectivity and security, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with offices across North America (Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Graham Partners can offer control or minority capital solutions and typically targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million. Since the firm’s founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 160 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $6.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, pro forma for subsequent events, which differs from Graham’s Regulatory Assets Under Management of approximately $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, pension plans, insurance companies, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or elsewhere. Graham Partners is not utilizing this release to provide investment or other advice, and no information disclosed therein is to be relied upon for the purpose of making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results and any transactions described are included as representative transactions and are not necessarily reflective of overall performance. It should not be assumed that any investment described herein was or will be profitable. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Graham Partners’ market characterization is based on subjective determinations that it believes reasonable but others may disagree with such characterization. There is no guarantee that Graham Partners’ initiatives will drive value for its investments or accelerate growth or lead Graham Partners’ investments to become profitable.

Contacts

Lindsey Young



205-616-7848



lyoung@theblissgrp.com