Barbara Wagner Communications Celebrates Successful First Year

Woman-owned PR firm has expanded to five employees, with a clientele spanning the fields of real estate, art, culture, and lifestyle

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Art–Barbara Wagner, the President of Barbara Wagner Communications (BWC), announces with pride that BWC has just completed its first year of business. The company has been successful, with a diverse group of clients spanning all aspects of real estate, economic development, art and the arts, lifestyle and health.

“Looking back over this past year, I have no regrets about starting BWC,” said Wagner. “I’ve had the most wonderful clients, and shared exciting experiences with so many of them.”

The firm’s client roster includes Steiner Studios, the largest film and television production stages east of Hollywood, ShowingTime, Tavros Holdings, the Charney Companies, Fetner Properties, GPARENCY, Village Preservation, CoreBarreFit, art consultants Emily Santangelo and JGC Fine Art, New Heights Youth, OMG Art Faire, and artists Charlie Hewitt and Jim Watt.

“I’ve been working with Barbara for over 15 years, and I give her full credit for whatever branding we have in the marketplace from the great coverage she’s gotten us,” said Doug Steiner, Chairman of Steiner Studios. Wagner previously worked as an Executive Vice President at Rubenstein.

Placements for clients over the past year include The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, the Associated Press, The Real Deal, the Commercial Observer, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, Monocle, Fast Company, Variety, Bloomberg, the BBC, and more.

“My talented colleagues have helped BWC achieve success as we celebrate our first anniversary,” added Wagner. “Last January, Joanna Pagoulatos and I had a chilly outdoor lunch, and we began planning the company. Within months, we grew in number with the addition of the gifted Elana Bodow, followed by Juliana Ferre and then Katie Prael, both of them exceptional. Together, the five of us work as a team. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Wagner has earned several honors throughout her career, including inclusion in Real Estate Weekly’s 2021 Leading Ladies and PR News as a Top Woman in PR. Bodow was named to City & State’s Inaugural 40 Under 40 list focusing on the real estate and construction industries’ up-and-coming leaders and was honored to serve as a judge in PRNEWS’ Platinum PR Awards in 2021. BWC was named to Expertise.com’s list of Top PR firms in New York shortly after the firm launched.

About Barbara Wagner Communications

Barbara Wagner Communications is a strategic public relations and communications firm innovating across the worlds of real estate, economic development, art, architecture, design and hospitality. Our ability to work across sectors brings unparalleled opportunities and synergies for our clients. We believe in the power of relationships and working closely with you to ensure you get the full value of our expertise. We identify stories that matter, crafting them with passion and sharing them with integrity so you can be confident the right people pay attention at the right time.

